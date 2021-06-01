Thailand approves $ 4.5 billion stimulus package with new outbreak





The Thai government has approved an economic stimulus package worth 140 billion baht ($ 4.5 billion) to counter the impact of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak to date. The measures – which include cash distributions to welfare cardholders and special groups, user fees and cash rebates – are expected to be implemented from July, Anucha Burapachaisri, spokesperson, said on Tuesday. word of the government. The Thai economy is facing strong headwinds from the country’s latest Covid outbreak, which has totaled more than 130,000 cases since it emerged in Bangkok nightlife spots in April. Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said the economy on Monday may not return to pre-pandemic growth levels until the start of 2023, three-quarters later than expected. Latest aid is over 85.5 billion baht package last month that extended two cash distribution programs implemented. The latter two packages will be financed by borrowing under a 1 trillion baht program approved in April 2020, Anucha said. King Maha Vajiralongkorn last week approved another $ 16 billion borrowing plan to fund relief measures when the baht 1 trillion program runs out. The package announced on Tuesday includes: 93 billion baht in co-payments for consumer purchases, targeted at 31 million people

16.4 billion baht in cash to 13.65 million welfare card holders

Handing over 3 billion baht in cash to 2.5 million people considered to be members of special groups, such as people with disabilities

28 billion baht cash back measure aimed at 4 million high-income people The new outbreak has weakened prospects for economic recovery, with Thailand’s central bank and the main economic planning agency both warning of the risks to their growth forecasts if the reopening of the country’s key tourism sector is delayed. The planning agency said last month that after contracting 2.6% in the first quarter of the year, the economy is now is expected to grow 1.5% to 2.5% for 2021 as a whole, compared to the 2.5% to 3.5% forecast in February. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

