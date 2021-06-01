Dollar slips, yuan stabilizes after central bank decides to limit gains





Euro banknotes, Hong Kong dollar, US dollar, Japanese yen, GB pound and 100 Chinese yuan are seen in this photo illustration, in Beijing, China on January 21, 2016. REUTERS / Jason Lee

The dollar hovered near its five-month low on Tuesday as investors awaited eurozone inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey, while the yuan stabilized after the Chinese central bank has taken steps to limit its appreciation. The dollar index was back below 90 at the start of European trading, after peaking at 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of US inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual increase since 1992 The gauge fell 0.3% on Monday in a market cleared by US and UK holidays. Fed officials, led by President Jerome Powell, have repeatedly said they expect price pressures to be transient and monetary stimulus to stay in place for a while, but investors fear that a strong pandemic recovery will force the Fed. Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at record levels and reiterated its policy of decline for longer, even as data showed the country’s output was above its pre-pandemic level. Read more But the Australian dollar was still up about 0.5% against the US dollar at 7:39 a.m. GMT, at 0.77625. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.1% to 0.72845. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week with a hint of a future interest rate hike. Read more The Chinese yuan remained stable after authorities ordered banks to increase their holdings of foreign currency, a move seen as an attempt to limit the rapid appreciation of the yuan. The offshore yuan was at 6.3726, flat on the day, after breaking through a key psychological level of 6.40 last week and hitting a new three-year high at 6.3524 on Monday. Analysts said that while the central bank’s move – which is expected to take only $ 20 billion in liquidity out of the system – would slow the pace of the yuan’s strengthening against the dollar, it was unlikely to stop it. completely. “The fundamental pressures that have encouraged a stronger renminbi over the past year remain in place,” MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman wrote in a note to clients. “The measures will not prevent global investors from easily obtaining cheap foreign currency abroad and being able to continue to invest in higher yielding renminbi bonds.” “The flexible political approach of other major central banks, including the Fed, should keep upward pressure on the renminbi,” he added. The British pound hit a three-year high at $ 1.425 during the Asian session, aided by remarks from a Bank of England policymaker last week indicating a rate hike next year or earlier. As of 7:40 a.m. GMT, it was up 0.1% on the day to $ 1.42315. The Canadian dollar was near a six-year high, up 0.3%, after strengthening for four consecutive months as the outlook for the domestic economy improved. As currency traders assess the outlook for central bank tightening, the near-term focus is on Eurozone HICP inflation data for May, due at 9:00 GMT. The US ISM manufacturing survey scheduled for 2:00 p.m. GMT will also be closely watched. The US employment report for May is due on Friday. “We don’t expect this week’s data to significantly alter market expectations for federal policy, and the dollar’s momentum could remain weak on the back of continued negative real rate rhetoric,” wrote ING FX strategists in a note to clients. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

