Top Gloves $ 1 billion on Hong Kong list, latest hit in US import ban – Sources
Top Glove Corporations’ (TPGC.KL) plan to register in Hong Kong and raise up to $ 1 billion has been delayed as the world’s largest rubber glove maker seeks to resolve a ban on US importation of its products, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The delay is another setback for the Malaysian company of a July import ban imposed by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), citing forced labor practices. The ban shone on Top Glove, which also posted a record profit in its last quarter due to soaring demand induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top Glove, which is already listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, announced in April that it would sell 793.5 million shares of the listing, half of what it had offered in its application to the Hong Stock Exchange. Kong in February.
Earlier, in March, Reuters reported that Citigroup Inc (CN) and UBS Group (UBSG.S) had chosen not to work on the deal due to labor practice issues. Read more
However, the deal is now on hold as the company awaits a word from CBP on whether the ban will be lifted anytime soon, the sources told Reuters.
Prospective investors asked Top Glove and its advisers about the sanctions during preliminary briefings before listing, they said. Read more
Top Glove had hoped to complete the list by the end of the second quarter in 2021, said the sources, who could not be named because the information had not yet been made public.
Top Glove told Reuters in an emailed statement it could not comment on the registration process for regulatory reasons.
“However, Top Glove remains committed to the proposed Hong Kong IPO and, if appropriate, important developments in this regard will be announced on the relevant exchanges,” he said.
Top Glove shares fell 2.3% in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday afternoon. They have lost around 17.3% so far in 2021 after nearly quadrupling last year.
SEIZED SHIPMENTS
U.S. Customs banned the import of Top Glove products last year, saying it found reasonable evidence at the company’s production facilities across Malaysia indicating forced labor practices.
Top Glove said in April that it had resolved all indicators of forced labor in its operations and that this had been verified by London-based ethical trade consultant Impactt Limited.
But Customs seized two of Top Glove’s shipments in May and said they found evidence of several indicators of forced labor in Top Glove’s production process, including debt bondage, excessive overtime, labor conditions. abusive work and life and retention of identity documents. Read more
CBP, in an emailed response to Reuters, said the length of the review process varies depending on the facts and circumstances of each case.
“CBP will not modify or revoke a finding on forced labor until it has been informed that all indicators of forced labor identified by the agency have been fully corrected and it is demonstrated that the forced labor is no longer used to produce the subject goods, ”he said. .
The North American market accounts for 22% of Top Glove’s total sales volume, according to its latest accounts.
Analysts had largely kept their earnings forecasts for the company intact and said trade diversion to other markets could cushion the impact of lost sales in the U.S. market, as the pandemic continued.
The company argued that a listing in Hong Kong was not urgent because it had 2.36 billion ringgit ($ 573.09 million) in cash on its balance sheet, the sources said.
Instead, a listing is underway to diversify the companies’ shareholder base and take advantage of increased liquidity in Hong Kong markets relative to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, one of the sources added.
