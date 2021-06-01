Eurozone factory growth and input costs hit record highs in May: PMI





LONDON (Reuters) – Eurozone manufacturing activity grew at a record pace in May, according to a Tuesday survey that found growth would have been even faster without the supply bottlenecks that led to an unprecedented rise in input costs. FILE PHOTO: Workers assemble campers at the Knaus-Tabbert AG factory in Jandelsbrunn near Passau, Germany March 16, 2021. REUTERS / Andreas Gebert / File Photo The bloc economy has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year, with governments forcing much of the region’s dominant service sector to shut down. But factories remained widely open, and restrictions in various countries were gradually relaxed. The IHS Markits final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 63.1 in May after 62.9 April, above an initial flash estimate of 62.8 and the highest reading since the start of the survey in June 1997. An index measuring output, which fuels a composite PMI expected Thursday and is seen as a good guide to economic health, fell from 63.2 to 62.2 April. Anything over 50 indicates growth. Strong output growth adds to signs that the economy is rebounding strongly in the second quarter, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. However, May also saw record supply delays, which are limiting output growth and preventing companies from meeting demand to a degree not previously seen in the survey. The disruption caused by the global coronavirus pandemic still has a huge impact on supply chains, making it a seller’s market for the raw materials that factories need. The input price index climbed to 87.1 from April’s 82.2, by far the highest reading on record, and although factories are passing these costs on at the fastest rate in the history of investigations, part of the burden has been absorbed by the manufacturers. Still, inflationary pressures could be welcomed by policymakers at the European Central Bank who have failed to drive inflation far from their target despite years of ultra-loose monetary policy. The eurozone is expected to emerge from a double-dip recession this quarter, according to a Reuters poll, but an expected rise in price pressures this year is unlikely to be sustainable as inflation is expected to ease significantly. [ECILT/EU] We expect price pressures to ease as the disruptive effects of the pandemic subside further in the coming months and global supply chains improve, Williamson said. Struggling to get the materials they need to meet a booming demand – or unwilling to pay the price, factories have been racking up work backlogs at a rate never seen in the history of investigations. After a slow start, vaccination programs are accelerating in the euro area, so optimism has remained high and factories have increased their workforce at one of the fastest rates since the start of the survey. Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Edited by Hugh Lawson

