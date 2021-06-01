Business
Meme Stock AMC continues rally, jumps 10% as theater chain sells new shares to investor
AMC Empire 25 near Times Square is open as New York theaters reopen for the first time in a year after the coronavirus shutdown on March 5, 2021.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
AMC Entertainment shares surged again on Tuesday after the theater chain sold more than 8 million shares to an investment firm, the latest in a series of capital increases for the ailing company that has become same stock.
AMC said in a securities filing that it raised $ 230.5 million through a sale of shares to Mudrick Capital Management. The company said it would use the funds for potential acquisitions, modernizing its theaters and deleveraging its balance sheet.
Shares rose 10% in pre-market trading.
AMC’s business was effectively halted during the pandemic, with movie theaters closed in most countries for months and major studios delaying releases during the pandemic. However, the title has become a favorite with traders on Reddit and has seen wild swings in recent months.
Stocks doubled last week on an incredibly high volume as speculative activity by retail traders driven by the bulletin board rose again.
The company took advantage of these price spikes by selling additional shares to raise cash. The stock is up over 1,000% year-to-date.
“Given that AMC is raising hundreds of millions of dollars, this is an extremely positive outcome for our shareholders,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC in a filing. “This was achieved through the issuance of only 8.5 million shares, representing less than 1.7% of our issued share capital and only a small portion of our typical daily trading volume.”
AMC has approximately $ 5 billion in debt and was expected to defer $ 450 million in rental payments as its revenue largely dried up during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Theaters were closed for several months to help stop the spread of the virus, and when the company reopened, few consumers felt comfortable attending screenings and movie studios withheld new releases. .
Today, as vaccination rates continue to rise and the number of coronavirus cases decline, consumer confidence in returning to the movies has increased. Not to mention that the studios are finally releasing new content.
Over the weekend, John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II”, the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster, raised $ 48.4 million on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the highest three-day crop of any release. of film during the pandemic.
For the full four-day Memorial Day weekend, the North American box office totaled nearly $ 100 million in ticket sales.
Yet while initial box office revenue is promising, the fundamentals of the film business have changed over the past year, including theatrical capacity, release dates shared with streaming services and the number of days the films are played in theaters.
With reporting by Sarah Whitten.
