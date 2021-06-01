Bombay Stock Exchange signs a pact with ESC to encourage listing of startups





Leading exchange BSE said on Tuesday it had partnered with the Electronic and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) to educate small businesses and startups about the benefits of listing. In this regard, the ESB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the ESC, the exchange said in a statement. The Electronic and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) is a government sponsored organization of India with a mandate to promote the export of the country’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector and serves as a bridge between government and industry on policy and promotion issues. With a strong membership of over 2300 ICT exporters spanning the gamut of the electronics and computer industry in areas such as consumer electronics, components, instrumentation, telecommunications, computer hardware as well as software and IT services. Through this pact, ESC will use its pan-Indian network of electronics and IT exporters and assess small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups among them to register them on the SME platform and start-up of BSE, the exchange said in a statement. In addition, the ESC will help raise awareness of its network of investors to invest in SMEs listed on the BSE PME platform. In addition, as part of a joint effort, the two organizations will collectively organize joint tours and events across India to raise awareness and promote the list of SMEs and startups, the exchange said. This MoU will help us reach out to ESC’s Pan-Indian Network of Electronics and IT Exporters and increase awareness among SMEs and startups of the benefits of registering on the BSE PME & Startup Platform. mentionned. Given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will encourage more and more SMEs and startups to list and raise equity on the exchange to grow and grow their business, he added. . Sandeep Narula, president of ESC, said SMEs, especially IT SMEs, are now exposed to greater opportunities for expansion and diversification in sectors. The Indian IT industry, despite the initial hiccups, has remained resilient during the current crisis and its response will go a long way in consolidating partnerships with global customers. Despite its laudable contribution to the national economy, the SME sector does not get the necessary support and still faces a number of problems with inadequate credit, limited capital and knowledge at the top. Institutional links between BSE and CES will address this important issue, he added. BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012 and, to date, 337 companies listed on its SME platform. These companies have collectively raised almost 3,500 crore rupees in the market. Of these 337 companies, 99 have migrated to the BSE motherboard. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

