Business
3 disadvantages of only using a 401 (k) for retirement
A 401 (k) is a great retirement savings account for most people. It’s very easy to use since your employer manages it. With that comes big tax breaks. And your employer might even give you free money to invest if the company you work for matches 401 (k) contributions.
If you do get an employer match, you should always aim to contribute enough to maximize it before using a retirement account. After all, passing up free money is usually not the best financial solution.
But once you get that employer match, there are very good reasons to jump into other retirement plans. And there are three big drawbacks to using a 401 (k) on its own.
Here is what they are.
1. You could end up with hidden charges
Fees are never fun for investors because they reduce returns. But for retired investors who leave their money in a 401 (k) account for decades, the cost of fees can be astronomical as they suck money out of your account year after year.
The good news is that most 401 (k) account fees are pretty low. Recent searches of Employee trustee found that the average flat rate fee was 1.18% in their 2021 study. However, the bad news is that Employee Fiduciary also found that almost 76% of 401 (k) plans incur “hidden administration fees”. “.
To know the truth about what you are paying, you should always check the 408 (b) (2) fee information provided by your plan. You may find that the costs are higher than what you are comfortable with – a very big downside to sticking with a 401 (k) as your sole retirement plan.
This is especially true as a growing number of brokers strive to eliminate commissions and other costs, which can mean that investing in an IRA with a discount broker is much less expensive.
2. You could end up with a higher tax bill
If you only have access to a traditional 401 (k) and not a Roth IRA, sticking to that 401 (k) as your single account would mean making all of your contributions to the retirement account with pre-tax dollars. It sounds like a good thing – until you consider that all of your distributions from that account will be taxable income as a retiree.
If you think you’ll be in a lower tax bracket when you retire than when you work, an initial tax break may seem like a better solution. But keep in mind that tax rates are currently near their historic lows, and the government has been spending a lot of money for a very long time without major tax increases.
It appears that inevitable rates will eventually have to rise to meet the rising deficit and debt. This may very well happen before you retire, so your rate could end up being higher than you expected.
You should also consider that Social Security benefits become taxable once your “provisional” income exceeds a certain threshold (and the threshold is not indexed to inflation, so it decreases in real terms each year). All distributions from a traditional 401 (k) account in this income calculation, but distributions from Roth accounts will not.
Once you look at the big picture, you can decide that putting retirement money in a Roth IRA is a better bet than just sticking to your 401 (k) alone.
3. You may be limiting your return on investment
Most people with a 401 (k) can choose their investments from a very small pool of assets. These are most likely made up of index funds.
Since index funds involve buying a small stake in many different assets, they are unlikely to beat the market by much. While these investments are less risky than others, such as individual stocks or cryptocurrencies, you are also limiting potential returns as many companies in the index are expected to outperform to beat the market by a lot.
If you want to be able to choose retirement investments from a larger pool of potential assets, you won’t be able to put all of your retirement funds into a 401 (k). Of course, before you take any additional risks, you need to be sure that you have a solid investment thesis and that you will not put your future security at risk.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]