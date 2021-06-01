3 disadvantages of only using a 401 (k) for retirement

A 401 (k) is a great retirement savings account for most people. It’s very easy to use since your employer manages it. With that comes big tax breaks. And your employer might even give you free money to invest if the company you work for matches 401 (k) contributions.

If you do get an employer match, you should always aim to contribute enough to maximize it before using a retirement account. After all, passing up free money is usually not the best financial solution.

But once you get that employer match, there are very good reasons to jump into other retirement plans. And there are three big drawbacks to using a 401 (k) on its own.

Here is what they are.

1. You could end up with hidden charges

Fees are never fun for investors because they reduce returns. But for retired investors who leave their money in a 401 (k) account for decades, the cost of fees can be astronomical as they suck money out of your account year after year.

The good news is that most 401 (k) account fees are pretty low. Recent searches of Employee trustee found that the average flat rate fee was 1.18% in their 2021 study. However, the bad news is that Employee Fiduciary also found that almost 76% of 401 (k) plans incur “hidden administration fees”. “.

To know the truth about what you are paying, you should always check the 408 (b) (2) fee information provided by your plan. You may find that the costs are higher than what you are comfortable with – a very big downside to sticking with a 401 (k) as your sole retirement plan.

This is especially true as a growing number of brokers strive to eliminate commissions and other costs, which can mean that investing in an IRA with a discount broker is much less expensive.

2. You could end up with a higher tax bill

If you only have access to a traditional 401 (k) and not a Roth IRA, sticking to that 401 (k) as your single account would mean making all of your contributions to the retirement account with pre-tax dollars. It sounds like a good thing – until you consider that all of your distributions from that account will be taxable income as a retiree.

If you think you’ll be in a lower tax bracket when you retire than when you work, an initial tax break may seem like a better solution. But keep in mind that tax rates are currently near their historic lows, and the government has been spending a lot of money for a very long time without major tax increases.

It appears that inevitable rates will eventually have to rise to meet the rising deficit and debt. This may very well happen before you retire, so your rate could end up being higher than you expected.

You should also consider that Social Security benefits become taxable once your “provisional” income exceeds a certain threshold (and the threshold is not indexed to inflation, so it decreases in real terms each year). All distributions from a traditional 401 (k) account in this income calculation, but distributions from Roth accounts will not.

Once you look at the big picture, you can decide that putting retirement money in a Roth IRA is a better bet than just sticking to your 401 (k) alone.

3. You may be limiting your return on investment

Most people with a 401 (k) can choose their investments from a very small pool of assets. These are most likely made up of index funds.

Since index funds involve buying a small stake in many different assets, they are unlikely to beat the market by much. While these investments are less risky than others, such as individual stocks or cryptocurrencies, you are also limiting potential returns as many companies in the index are expected to outperform to beat the market by a lot.

If you want to be able to choose retirement investments from a larger pool of potential assets, you won’t be able to put all of your retirement funds into a 401 (k). Of course, before you take any additional risks, you need to be sure that you have a solid investment thesis and that you will not put your future security at risk.