Broadstone Acquisition Corp. receives a scheduled notice from the New York Stock Exchange regarding the filing of a pending quarterly report





NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BSN) (the “Company”) received written notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on May 25, 2021 that, because the company has not yet filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the company does not comply with the continued registration requirements under section 802.01E of the Listed Companies Handbook, which requires companies listed on the NYSE to file all periodic reports with the SEC. The NYSE informed the company that the company has six months from the 10-Q filing due date to file the 10-Q form. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the securities of the Company on the NYSE. As previously noted in the company’s current report on Form 8-K filed on May 20, 2021 regarding non-compliance with previously filed financial statements included in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, on April 12, 2021, SEC staff released a statement regarding Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPAC”) titled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies. ‘Special Purpose Acquisition’ (the “SEC Statement”). In the SEC statement, SEC staff expressed their view that certain terms and conditions common to PSPC warrants may require that warrants be classified as liabilities on PSPC’s balance sheet. , as opposed to equity. Following the SEC statement, the company concluded that its public warrants and private placement warrants issued as part of the company’s initial public offering on September 15, 2020 should be classified as passive. About Broadstone Acquisition Corp. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial goal of a business combination in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus its research on fundamentally strong but stressed companies in the UK and Europe. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for its initial public offering filed with of the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. Iain Dey

