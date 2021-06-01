Ford’s electric Mustang tops car sales in Norway in May





OSLO (Reuters) -Ford Motor Cos electric Mustang Mach-E topped Norwegian car sales in May, the first full month of registrations for the crossover vehicle in the small but influential Nordic market, national data showed on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO: A Mustang Mach-E electric car is on display at its launch in Oslo, Norway November 18, 2019. Photo taken November 18, 2019. REUTERS / Lefteris Karagiannopoulos Battery-electric vehicles made up 60.4% of all new cars sold in Norway last month, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said, up from 43.1% a year ago as the country seeks to become the first to end the sale of gasoline and diesel engines. by 2025. By exempting fully electric vehicles from taxes imposed on internal combustion engines, Norway has made its auto market a testing ground for automakers seeking a future without fossil fuels. A total of 1,384 electric Ford Mustangs were registered in May for a 10% share of the Norwegian automotive market, ahead of the Toyotas RAV4 hybrid vehicle and the electric Skodas Enyaq. Tesla Incs Model 3 took sixth place. Our realistic goal is to stay at the forefront of sales statistics for several months to come, Ford Motor Norway Managing Director Per Gunnar Berg said in a statement. In 2020, electric cars captured 54% of the overall Norwegian market, surpassing the combined volume of gasoline, diesel and hybrid engines for the first time on an annual basis. In contrast, cars with only diesel engines fell from a peak of 75.7% of the Norwegian market in 2011 to just 8.6% last year. Introducing new models will often give a brand a boost as pre-orders ship in large numbers, such as the 2019 launch of Teslas Model 3, the best-selling car in Norway that year. Ford first introduced its Mustang Mach-E to the public at the end of 2019, which gave the U.S. automaker well over a year to build an order backlog before customers could receive them. Ford said earlier this year that its car lineup in Europe will be fully electric by 2030. Editing by Gwladys Fouche and David Evans

