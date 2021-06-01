RenovaCare Responds to SEC Complaint

ROSELAND, NJ, June 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – RenovaCare, Inc. (Ticker: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com) today announced its intention to vigorously defend itself and its shareholders against US Securities allegations and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a civil complaint filed on May 28, 2021 regarding events inherited (the complaint) from more than 3 years ago.

The company strongly disagrees with the statements in the complaint and is disappointed with the actions taken by the agency. RenovaCare looks forward to presenting tangible evidence to support its position in a fair, balanced and impartial judicial forum. Companys management remains focused on advancing its technologies, continuing to build the fundamentals of Companys business, and improving and maintaining shareholder value.

RenovaCare has fully cooperated and complied with all requests made by the SEC over the past three years and has provided full documentation regarding its technology, intellectual property, medical journals, interactions with the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) and other trade matters. . The Company believes that the SEC’s findings and allegations do not relate to these substantive areas.

The Company disputes the Complaint, which generally alleges that the Company and Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, Chairman of RenovaCare, violated the anti-fraud provisions of Section 10 (b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b -5 below, and also alleges that Mr. Rayat aided and abetted the violation of these provisions by the company. The complaint also accuses RenovaCare of violating the reporting provisions of Section 15 (d) of the Foreign Exchange Act and Rules 15d-11 and 12b-20 thereunder. The SEC is seeking permanent injunctions and civil penalties against the two defendants, as well as directing and director bars and captions against Mr. Rayat. The complaint can be viewed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/litigation/litreleases.htm.

Recently, RenovaCare was granted a full exemption for investigative devices from the FDA, which allowed the company to conduct a clinical trial to assess the safety and feasibility of its SkinGun and CellMist system for the treatment of skin burns. using skin cells obtained directly from the patient. burn centers. For details, see www.clinicaltrials.gov.

The Companys SkinGun and CellMist system was developed as a potential alternative to skin grafting and other treatment options, such as skin epithelial cells grown in vitro which require a specialized and expensive external laboratory. At the end of 2019, RenovaCare was granted a patent allowing the Companys new SkinGun device to spray a variety of tissues and cells, opening the door to its potential application in the regeneration of other tissues, beyond the skin.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing next-generation autologous stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs and tissues. Companys’ initial product in development targets the largest organ in the body, the skin. Companys’ flagship technology, the CellMist System, enables single-cell suspensions of tissue-specific pluripotent cells to be restored from donor tissue by sequential protease digestions. The RenovaCare CellMist System facilitates rapid healing of wounds or other afflicted tissue when applied topically as a gentle cell mist using the patented RenovaCare SkinGun. The Companys SkinGun is used to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells with CellMist solution onto wounds.

The development of next-generation biomedical technologies and devices to address unmet medical needs and their commercialization is underway at the RenovaCare R&D Innovation Center, located at StemCell Systems in Berlin, Germany. The innovation center houses dedicated RenovaCare cell biology laboratories; additional engineering, manufacturing, prototyping and performance testing facilities; and product design studios for medical devices and biomedical products. Experienced contract bioengineers, cell biologists and support staff work under the guidance of a team of doctoral students who are experts in regenerative medicine, new product development and clinical translation.

RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There can be no assurance that submissions planned or filed by the Company to the United States Food and Drug Administration will be accepted or approved by the FDA.

For more information, please call Amit Singh at: 1-888-398-0202 or visit: https: //renovacareinc.com.

To receive upcoming press releases by email, please visit:

https://renovacareinc.com/investors/register/.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https: //www.linkedin.com/company/renovacare-inc-/.

Follow us on twitter:https://twitter.com/RenovaCareInc.

Follow us on Facebook: https: //www.facebook.com/renovacarercar.

Social media disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce important financial information to our investors using SEC filings and press releases. We use our website and social media to communicate with our subscribers, shareholders and the public about the business, the development of RenovaCare, Inc. and other corporate matters that are in the public domain. At this time, the company will not post information on social media that could be considered material information unless such information has first been distributed to public distribution channels.

We encourage investors, media and others interested in the business to review the information we post on the company’s website and on the social media channels listed below:

* This list may be updated from time to time.

Legal notices regarding forward-looking statements

No statement herein should be construed as an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although RenovaCare, Inc. (the Company) believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by the use of the words may, will, should, could, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend or project or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as such statements are subject to many factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of clinical and preclinical studies of the product candidates. , the potential timing and success of the Companys product programs through their individual product development and regulatory approval processes, adverse economic conditions, intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new competitors and products, inadequate capital, unforeseen costs and operating deficits, general and administrative cost increases, termination of contracts or agreements, obsolescence of company technologies, technical problems with company research, price increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative procedures involving the company, possible acquisition of new activities or technologies causing operating losses or not developing as expected, unforeseen losses, possible fluctuation and volatility in the Company’s operating results, financial condition and share price, losses incurred in litigation and litigation, dilution of ownership of the business by the Company, adverse publicity and media coverage, inability to carry research, development and commercialization plans, loss or termination of retirement of key scientific executives and researchers, and other risks. There can be no assurance that new research and development will validate and support the results of our research and preliminary studies. In addition, there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained or that the Company will be able to develop commercially viable products based on its technologies. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially are discussed in the latest Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports and documents may be viewed and copied in the public reference room maintained by the US Securities & Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, NE, Washington, DC 20549. You can obtain information on the operation of the public reference room by calling the US Securities & Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The US Securities & Exchange Commission also maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers who file electronically with the US Securities & Exchange Commission at http: //www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly publish the results of any revision of these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances subsequent to the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd5bce61-101e-4926-9b8a-39eb1a21a583

The photo is also available on Newscom, www.newscom.com and via AP PhotoExpress.