M&C Saatchi Improves Profit Outlook As Ad Spend Recovers





M&C Saatchi stock jumped on improved earnings prospects, after the ad agency pointed to an “encouraging” performance thanks to new customers and a recovery in global ad spending. The London-based group hailed the first four months of the year “stronger than expected”, adding that profit for 2021 would be “ahead of consensus expectations” of £ 11.2million in earnings before interest , taxes, depreciation and amortization. Shares rose 13% in morning trading on Tuesday before falling back to 8.7% higher at noon in London. Moray MacLennan, managing director of M&C Saatchi, said the agency’s performance so far this year had been “encouraging”, adding that the company had benefited from a “surprisingly vibrant new business market” in the first quarter. New clients for M&C Saatchi include the UK census campaign, Tinder in South East Asia and Origin, an Australian energy company. “For reasons of morale, momentum, headlines and reputation, the new company wins. . . are very important, ”MacLennan said, adding that it could have been“ very easy for [a potential client] to say, let’s just leave M&C Saatchi off the list “after the reputational damage caused by the company’s accounting scandal in 2019. MacLennan, who took over as CEO in November after more than two decades at the company, had to chart a course for M&C Saatchi to emerge from two crises: the accounting scandal and the drop in global advertising spend caused by the pandemic. . M&C Saatchi shares fell from a nadir of 28.9 pence on April 3 of last year, less than a fortnight after the UK entered a nationwide lockdown. But the stock remains down to a high of 394 pence in 2019 before the accounting scandal strikes and company founder Lord Maurice Saatchi resigns along with half of the board. advised MacLennan said the “silver lining” in the “double hits” of the two crises was that the agency was “ready to adapt” when the pandemic struck. “In some ways, the need for change was so obvious that we reacted quickly because of this double blow,” he said. “It forced early action. . . in terms of cost reduction, business model review, strategy review. “ Johnathan Barrett, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said the business update signaled “an impressive turnaround” for both M&C Saatchi and the advertising market in general. “Upgrading an agency at this point in the year – in the generally quieter months – is a very good sign,” he said, adding that he expected profits are at least 10 percent higher than previous expectations. Barrett added that the £ 47million loan facility issued by NatWest Bank and Barclays to M&C Saatchi was a “big vote of confidence” in the company.

