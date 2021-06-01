DeFi Technologies Valor subsidiary launches exchange-traded product Polkadot

New Exchange Product (“ETP”), Valor Polkadot ( DOT) SEC , will allow institutions and individuals to invest in the DOT token as easily as buying shares from their bank or broker

Trade of Valor Polkadot ( DOT) SEC has begun May 31, 2021 on the Nordic Market Growth Exchange

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Valor Structured Products Inc. (“Value“), affiliate DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF) and issuer of investment products focused on digital assets, has launched its ETP Polkadot (VALOR POLKADOT (DOT) SEC – CH1114178770) on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) stock exchange. The ETP Valor Polkadot allows investors to gain exposure to DOT, the native token of the Polkadot protocol, in a simple and secure way, via their bank or broker.

Spotted is a next-generation blockchain protocol that enables interoperability and scalability for multiple blockchains. An open-source project founded by the Web3 Foundation Polkadot’s native token, DOT, performs three essential functions: providing network governance, operating the network through staking, and supporting the creation of parachains, specialized blockchains that connect to Polkadot.

Polkadot is among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world in terms of market capitalization1, currently at USD $ 19.7 billion.

By gaining exposure to digital assets through Valor, DeFi Technologies investors benefit from the standardization, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each exchange-traded Valor product that is bought and sold on the exchange, Valor buys or sells the equivalent amount of the underlying digital assets, which means that the products are fully guaranteed at all times.

_____________________________ 1 Coinmarketcap.com as of May 31, 2021

“We are delighted to be the first to offer a Polkadot ETP to Nordic countries,” said the CEO of Valor. Diana biggs. “This is a particularly exciting time for the Polkadot protocol with the upcoming launch of its parachain functionality, providing increased scalability and finalizing its core build. Our launch of Valor DOT SEK is a direct response to growing demand from retail investors. and institutional for access to other innovative blockchain protocols via our ETPs ”, she added.

“It’s amazing to see another successful launch from the team. With Polkadot, we have now listed our second ETN pure play DeFi in May,” said Wouter Witvoet, CEO of DeFi Technologies. “Polkadot has some of the smartest people behind the project, including the co-founder of Ethereum, Thiel Scholarsand experts in artificial intelligence. The potential for Polkadot to make it easier than ever to build and connect decentralized applications, services and institutions is an exciting prospect for the larger DeFi ecosystem. “

DeFi Technologies also announces that it has engaged Native Ads Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will last 12 months at a cost of approximately C $ 312,500, and must include content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, creative ad development, campaign reporting and optimization.

About Valor Polkadot (DOT) SEC

Valor Polkadot (DOT) SEC (ISIN: CH1114178770) is a fully hedged passive investment product with Polkadot’s native token, DOT, as the underlying asset. The new ETP Valor Polkadot, available in Swedish kronor, is traded on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM), a regulated exchange based in Stockholm, Sweden, under the local symbol VALOR POLKADOT SEK. Available for purchase through banks or brokers in the same way as any other security, ETP removes the mystery, complexity and costs of DOT investing and custody that have so far hampered the widespread adoption of digital assets and decentralized finance.

About Valor

Valor Structured Products Inc. issues publicly traded financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investments in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure manner. Founded in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valor is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJ.F, OTC: DEFTF). For more information on Valor, visit www.valour.com .

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a Canadian company that operates with the goal of enhancing shareholder value by building and managing assets in the decentralized financial sector. For more information visit https://defi.tech/.

About Native Ads Inc.

Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms), giving daily access to three to seven billion ad impressions in North America.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies of business opportunities; the offer and trading of Polkadot ETP on the NGM; the engagement of native ads and the potential benefits or returns of such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified through the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “planned” , “Estimates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not foresee”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or indicate that certain actions, events or results “may “,” could “,” would be “,” could “or” will be taken “,” will occur “or” will be achieved “. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this forward-looking information. Although the company has attempted to identify material factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors which cause actual results to differ. than anticipated, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE NEO STOCK EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS COMMUNICATION

SOURCE DeFi Technologies, Inc.