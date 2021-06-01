Credit Suisse’s leading FIG banker in Europe joins Jefferies -sources





Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has lost a key negotiator in Europe, two sources familiar with the move said, as the exodus of major investment bankers that has started in the United States has spread. Switzerland’s second-largest bank struggles to retain staff after cutting premiums to deal with losses of more than $ 5 billion from the collapse of U.S. investment firm Archegos and damage from the insolvency of Greensill Capital. Armando Rubio-Alvarez, who heads the Swiss bank’s financial institutions (FIG) franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is moving to Jefferies (JEF.N), the sources said. His appointment follows the departure of Credit Suisse’s global head of financial institutions, Alejandro Przygoda, who recently announced his intention to move to Jefferies alongside three other bankers from his New York-based FIG team. Rubio-Alvarez, whose move will be effective after the summer, will take on European responsibilities at Jefferies, providing coverage for some of its largest financial clients. Credit Suisse declined to comment and Jefferies was not immediately available for comment. Rubio-Alvarez became the sole leader of Credit Suisse’s FIG EMEA team in December after an internal reorganization that saw former unit co-director Max Mesny promoted to FIG EMEA president. and global fintech. His departure is another blow to the scandal-stricken bank where four other FIG bankers in New York – Tim Devine, David MacGown, Chris Eby and Nick Daly – recently resigned to join rivals such as Barclays (BARC. L) and Goldman Sachs (GS. N), according to the sources. Credit Suisse, which was plunged into crisis after suspending funds linked to the collapse of UK supply chain finance firm Greensill, has been in the throes of an outflow of talent in recent weeks, mainly to United States where 15 bankers, including global industrialists, manage Stephanie Ruiz, transport specialist. Jason Wortendyke and Chief Healthcare Officer Leo Reif have been gone since May. In Europe, Stéphane Gruffat, a 20-year Credit Suisse veteran in charge of his equity capital markets syndicate franchise, recently joined Deutsche Bank. Read more Another managing director in Paris, Bruno Angles, who oversaw all of the bank’s franchises in France and Belgium, resigned in April to take a position at insurer AG2R La Mondiale. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos