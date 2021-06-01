France deploys AI in € 3 billion plan to save small businesses





Subscribe to the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economy and subscribe to our Podcast. The French government will use algorithms and artificial intelligence to identify small businesses at risk of collapse as a result of the Covid pandemic and provide up to 3 billion euros ($ 3.7 billion) to protect them . Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday presented the new measures as part of a plan that also includes an extension of crisis credit facilities until the end of 2021 and simplified procedures for restructuring the debts of small companies. The new tools come amid warnings that an increase in insolvencies as governments cut aid in crises could hamper economic recovery. The OECD said on Monday that the consolidation of small business balance sheets crucial element of targeted budget support when emerging from the crisis. “I mean to these companies, we won’t let you down. We are here to provide the most effective strategy, method and assistance possible, ”said Le Maire. While France saw a sharp decline in bankruptcies last year, a withdrawal of government support would risk a wave of business bankruptcies in the months to come. At the same time, corporate debt has increased, with companies taking more than € 130 billion in state loan guarantees during the crisis. The Mayor said the raw numbers could overstate the problem, as many companies that have taken on additional debt also hold additional cash. While total corporate debt increased by 230 billion euros in 2020, net debt only increased by 13 billion euros, according to data from the Banque de France. The new plans target between 5% and 8% of French companies – mainly in the hotel and retail trade – which have seen their debt increase and their cash reserves decrease in recent months. The difficulty for the government is to identify the companies in difficulty and to select those which viable future. For the first step, Le Maire said that the government will use artificial intelligence to cross data from the Ministry of the Economy, the tax office, social security accounts and the Bank of France to find companies. at risk. Government officials will then contact business leaders confidentially for advice. The transition fund would provide highly subordinated loans on the basis of an independent appraisal, designed to avoid political decisions on the lending of public funds. “The work must be done in a rigorous, serious and economical manner,” said Le Maire. “This is taxpayer money and taxpayer money should only go to viable businesses.” – With the help of Zoe Schneeweiss Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos