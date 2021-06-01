Like Debuts on Shanghai Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Aimer Co., Ltd. is listed on the Main Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on May 31, under the stock symbol SHA: 603511.

Pan Xuexian, chairman of SSE supervisory board, Wen Xian, deputy party secretary of Chaoyang district in Beijing, Zhang Rongming, chairman of Aimer, renowned artist Cai Ming, Sun Ruizhe, chairman of the International Federation of Manufacturers of Textile and China National Textile and Apparel Council, Du Huan, a frontline model in Aimer, and Li Ming, Party secretary of Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province attended the registration ceremony.

Zhang expressed gratitude to the government, institutions and company partners who supported the listing of Aim on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

“Aimer’s beginnings in the capital market confirm the achievements we have made and represent an important step in its development. In the future, the company will continue to build its marketing network, information system and production bases in foreign countries and regions. It will continue to promote the brand and become a profitable listed company that creates value for customers, provides opportunities for employees and brings significant rewards to its shareholders, ”he said. He also signed an agreement with the executives of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

At 9:30 a.m. that day, Wen, Zhang, Du, Li and other prominent guests gathered to strike a gong to celebrate the List of Love Co., Ltd. They toasted the company list and took pictures together to remember the special moment.

Aimer’s beginnings on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange allowed him to be more transparent to the public, to give more responsibility to the company and to encourage it to continue to improve in order to better share its achievements with the whole of society.

Aimer has promoted a new theme titled Creating Beauty by Experimenting It to express the attention he has given to the girl group over the 28 years of its development. A series of creative posters have been published to show the charms of women of different styles, encouraging women to accept their unique personalities and access the beauty born out of what they have experienced in life.

Aimer believes that beauty is born from experience. Its 28 years of development are a precious experience and a treasure for the company. What she has accumulated over the 28 year history has helped the brand gain the approval and affection of consumers. To celebrate its registration, the company produced a live TV spot on the theme “What doesn’t totally show up on your CV is the experience”. The TVC, inspired by the poem Het Schrijven Van een CV written by Polish poet Wislawa Szymborska, aims to present meaningful life experiences of women from different backgrounds to convey the idea that it is our experience that creates beauty and shapes our vision of beauty on how we become more mature. Aimer hopes that the lessons we have learned from our experience will empower women today.

Aimer has maintained its mission of “creating beauty and transmitting love” since its inception 28 years ago. He tries to provide consumers with fine underwear that matches their lifestyle to express his love for customers around the world.

This time, Loving highlights the theme of creating beauty by experimenting with it not only to break the common standard of beauty, but also to inspire women today to pursue their self-esteem.

As a leading producer of underwear, Aimer has driven consumer demand in the apparel market and other related markets, using multiple brands, various product categories, and a comprehensive sales system to manage the market. business. It is also actively exploring the possibility of integrating different channels and the digital exploitation of channels. These Aimer-owned brands and product lines such as Aimer Men, Aimer Kids, La Clover and Imis have already become competitive in their own areas.

Aimer is not only the producer of lingerie, but also plays an increasingly important role in the design and development of innovative products. The company collaborated with the Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology to establish the BIFT Aimer Underwear Institute and cooperated with the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports to found the Garment Research Center of sports performance CIPE Aimer, which allows it to design and produce high quality lingerie. which truly suits the living conditions of consumers and continuously satisfies and drives consumption.

At the end of last year, Aimer filed for 294 patents, 100 of which are invention patents. It became the only lingerie producer to be named by the China National Textile and Apparel Council as a technical design center of the textile industry in 2018.

Aimer’s beginnings in the capital market will open a new chapter in its development. Love will continue to improve its economic advantages, serve society, and design products with high quality, fashionable, health-friendly, artistic and able to meet customer demand. It aims to create beauty and offer its love and care to all consumers all over the world, thus becoming a leading, vigorous and sustainable lingerie brand in China.

