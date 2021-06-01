Nestle watches food and drink strategy amid unhealthy product criticism





Nestle SA strives to update its nutrition and health strategy as the world’s largest food company comes under fire for unhealthy products. Nestlé rates its food and beverage portfolio against external nutrition profiling systems, such as Health Star Rating and Nutri-Score, which help consumers make more informed choices, chocolate maker KitKat said in a report. press release sent by email. The project started this year and also includes a review of packaging labeling, nutritional information and serving size recommendations. The Monday Financial Times cited an internal presentation from the company that named more than 60% of Nestlé’s major food and drink products as unhealthy. The document, which was circulated among senior executives this year, says some Nestlé products will never be healthy no matter how much they are changed, according to the FT. The analysis excluded categories such as pet food, coffee and infant nutrition, which account for more than half of Nestlé’s total income. Big Food Blamed For Illnesses Far Beyond Fat In Scan Report The big food industry, led by multinationals like Nestlé, PepsiCo Inc. and McDonald’s Corp., has come under increasing pressure from consumers and governments in recent years to make healthier products in the face of rising prices. obesity and diabetes rates. Global obesity has almost tripled since 1975, according to the World Health Organization. Nestlé has abandoned its confectionery unit in the United States and placed its ice cream business there in a joint venture. It also sold its peanut milk and Yinlu rice porridge business in China and 60% of the European meat processing brand Herta. Under the leadership of Mark Schneider, Managing Director, the Swiss company focused on acquiring nutritional supplements and vitamins, as well as expanding its coffee and herbal business. Nestle wants to wean you from unhealthy locking comfort cravings The Nestlé report’s findings were not surprising, but could point to other portfolio changes to come, according to Jon Cox, analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. “We have long argued that traditional confectionery is not a particularly attractive category, given structural pressures,” Cox wrote in a note. Schneider said indulgent food has a place in healthy eating, as long as it’s eaten in moderation. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

