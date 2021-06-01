US Amazon Customers Have One Week To Opt Out Of Mass Wireless Sharing | Amazon





Amazon customers have a week to back out of a plan that would turn every Echo speaker and Ring security camera in the United States into a shared wireless network, as part of the company’s plan to resolve problems connecting its smart home devices. The proposal, called the Amazon Sidewalk, involves the company’s devices being used as a stepping stone to create city-wide mesh networks that help simplify the process of setting up new devices, keeping them online even if they are. they are outside the range of home wifi and extend the range of tracking devices such as those manufactured by Tile. But Sidewalk has been criticized for the lack of transparency with which Amazon has rolled out the feature, as well as the limited time users have to complete the delicate process required to opt out. Other critics have expressed concerns that not turning off the setting could leave customers in breach of their ISPs’ terms and conditions. Amazon Sidewalk is a shared network that helps devices run better, the company said in a question and answer document for users. Going forward, Sidewalk will support a range of experiences related to using Sidewalk-enabled devices, such as smart security and lighting, and device and tool diagnostics. The feature works by creating a low-bandwidth network using smart home devices like the Amazon Echoes and Ring security cameras. In its simplest form, this means that a new Echo can configure itself using a neighbor’s wifi, or that a security camera can continue to send motion alerts even if its connection to the internet is interrupted, using the connection of another camera across the street. . Other devices that don’t need a high bandwidth connection, such as smart lights, animal locators, or smart locks, can use Sidewalk all the time. But the company’s plans have raised alarm among observers. Ashkan Soltani, former Chief Technology Officer of the United States Federal Trade Commission, declared to the technical site Ars Technica: Besides capturing everyone’s shopping habits (on amazon.com) and their internet activity (as AWS is one of the most dominant web hosting services), they are also becoming a global ISP in one just one click, all without even having to lay a single foot of fiber. The functionality may also violate the terms and conditions of users’ internet connections, which do not allow such transfer, Gartner analyst Lydia Leong warned. Users can turn off Sidewalk in the settings section of the Alexa or Ring apps, but have until June 8 to do so. After that, if they haven’t taken any action, the network will be activated and their devices will become Sidewalk Bridges. Amazon is not the first company to seek to create such a network. Apple has taken a similar approach with the company’s AirTag line of object trackers, which can connect to the internet through any compatible iPhone they come into contact with, not just their owners. And BT, through a long-term partnership with Fon, ran a service from 2007 to 2020 that allowed broadband customers to share additional bandwidth in a public wifi network.







