Maynilad must be listed on the stock exchange





Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) – June 2, 2021 – 00h00

MANILA, Philippines – West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. is mandated to list on the exchange under the revised concession agreement it recently signed with the government. In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Maynilad’s parent company, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), confirmed a report citing its CEO Jose Ma. K. Lim on Maynilad’s list. “CAR expects Maynilad to have a time frame to comply with this requirement and subject to applicable regulatory requirements for registration,” MPIC said. “At the moment, Maynilad does not have a specific timeframe to list his actions,” the disclosure said. Besides the company’s IPO, Lim said other provisions of the Maynilad ACR that are not present in the area concessionaire’s ACR is Manila Water Co. Inc. include the conclusion of a concession loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) worth approximately 4 billion pesos. and the company’s ability to adapt its business plan agreed in 2018. Maynilad signed the RCA with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) on May 18, confirming the continuation of its concession period until July 31, 2037. Among the provisions similar to the Manila Water ACR, which was signed a month earlier, is the imposition of a tariff freeze until December 31, 2022. It also removes the corporation tax from Maynilad’s recoverable expenses, as well as the foreign exchange differential adjustment (FCDA). The ACR also lowers the inflation factor to two-thirds of the consumer price index adjustment and imposes tariff ceilings for water and sanitation services at 1.3x and 1.5x, respectively, from the previous standard rate. In addition, CAR retains the tariff rebasing mechanism, subject to the aforementioned tariff caps, where tariffs for the provision of water and sanitation services will be set at a level that will allow Maynilad to recover, over time. of the concession. , expenses incurred in an efficient and prudent manner and to obtain a reasonable rate of return. The RCA also replaces the appropriate market determined discount rate with a fixed nominal discount rate of 12%. Similar to Manila Water’s RCA, Maynilad said the new concession agreement also removes the government non-interference clause in the tariff setting process, as well as limits the Republic of the Philippines’ financial guarantees to only cover loans and contracts that are in existence upon signing of the RCA. “The signing of the new concession agreement is a big step forward towards water security and it is a win-win for all stakeholders,” said Reynaldo Velasco, president and interim administrator of MWSS. Velasco expressed confidence that with the new agreement, various water security projects can now move forward.







