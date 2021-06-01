American manufacturing is gaining ground; raw material, labor shortage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Manufacturing activity in the United States picked up in May as pent-up demand amid an economic reopening boosted orders, but unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and workforce.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday found that companies and their suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing levels of demand, noting record times, large-scale shortages of basic materials reviews, rising raw material prices and product transportation difficulties continue to affect all segments of manufacturing.

According to the ISM, worker absenteeism and short-term shutdowns due to parts and labor shortages continued to limit the growth potential of factories.

High demand is a good problem, but this demand is increasingly straining the ability of manufacturers to keep pace, said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The ISM index of domestic factory activity rose to 61.2 last month, from 60.7 in April. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion of the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11.9% of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index to hit 60.9 in May.

A shift in demand towards goods from services as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept Americans at home, supply chains strained, with the virus also disrupting the work of manufacturers and their suppliers, leading to shortages of raw materials in all sectors.

More than half of adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing authorities to lift pandemic-related restrictions on businesses. This stimulates demand across the economy, as does a massive fiscal stimulus. There is no evidence that supply bottlenecks are easing, even as demand returns to services.

Sixteen manufacturing industries, including furniture, machinery, transportation equipment, computer and electronic products, as well as electrical equipment, appliances and components, recorded growth last month. Only the printing and related support activities sector reported a contraction.

In the computer and electronics industry, manufacturers have complained about poor supplier performance, adding that demand is high and we are struggling to find employees to help us keep pace. Similar complaints have been echoed in other industries. Food, beverage and tobacco manufacturers said delays at the port continue to weigh on inventory levels.

Fabricators of metal products have said they don’t expect supply chain constraints to improve until the fourth quarter of 2021 or beyond.

Supply challenges are likely holding back the construction industry, with spending on projects increasing just 0.2% in April after jumping 1.0% in March, according to a separate Commerce Department report.

US stocks were trading higher, with the benchmark S&P 500 just below its all-time high. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

The new orders survey sub-index jumped to 67.0 from 64.3 in April. Inventories in factories are barely increasing and commercial warehouses are almost empty.

A measure of factory employment fell to its lowest level in six months. According to the ISM, an overwhelming majority of companies hire or attempt to hire, and more than 50% of them express difficulty in doing so.

The workforce is scarce despite the fact that nearly 10 million Americans are officially unemployed. Generous government-funded unemployment benefits, childcare issues and fears of contracting the virus, even with widely available vaccines, as well as pandemic-related pensions have been accused of keeping workers at home .

The lack of manpower and the shortage of raw materials such as semiconductors used in the production of motor vehicles and electronics have led to a further increase in the backlog of unfinished work.

Suppliers took significantly longer to ship to manufacturers last month, with the Supplier Shipment Index climbing to 78.8. It was the highest reading since April 1974 and followed by 75 in April. A reading above 50 suggests slower deliveries. With mounting constraints, factory output grew at its slowest pace since last June.

This must be maddening for factories that are experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime increase in demand, but unable to take full advantage of it due to lack of spare parts, said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, Carolina. North.

Shortages also keep input prices high, fueling inflation. ISM surveys measure the prices paid by manufacturers have approached levels last seen in July 2008, when the economy was in the grip of the Great Recession.

The government reported on Friday that a measure of core inflation tracked by the Federal Reserve for its 2% target accelerated 3.1% on an annual basis in April, the largest increase since July 1992.

Most economists and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell argue that higher inflation will be transient.

There are fears that the persistent rise in commodity prices could jeopardize profit margins, although declining inventories give companies sufficient pricing power. The slowdown in hiring at factories last month could dampen expectations of an acceleration in employment growth in May after the non-farm workforce rose by just 266,000 in April.

According to an initial Reuters survey of economists, the payroll probably increased by 664,000 jobs last month. The government is due to release the Mays employment report on Friday.

We doubt these labor supply constraints will ease significantly before September and could further dampen wage bill growth on Friday, said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING New York.