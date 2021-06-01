Business
Sam’s Club samples, Taste & Tips demo program back in stores
After a hiatus of more than 14 months, Sam’s Club announced on Tuesday that it was bringing back free samples to customers as well as its demo program at its nearly 600 clubs across the country.
Both will restart this week and first take place over the weekend using new security measures, such as sealed samples, the retailer said.
Sams Club has had a sampling program in place for more than 35 years, but the company said it was suspended in March 2020 for the health and safety of members and associates during COVID-19.
News of the return of Sam’s Club samples and demos, officially known as the “Taste & Tips” program, comes less than a week later. Costco has announced it will bring back a full sample as well as its food court and seats, in another sign that the United States is slowly moving towards normal. Costco will be presenting samples in stages starting this week.
Over the past year, the buying behaviors of our members have evolved, said Megan Crozier, Sams Club’s director of merchandising, in a statement. Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs, they want an experience. “
Crozier said the company has also “planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.
The Sams Club is also taking samples from clubs, with its very first Member Mark Summer Eats food truck touring the center of the country this summer.
Clubs are also testing new ways to sample items, including roaming events that bring samples directly to members when they check out, visit the member services office, or use Sams Club Curbside Pickup.
Sam’s Club dropped mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers and employees after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated mask guidelines. Masks are still needed in stores where a national or local mask mandate is in effect.
Contributor: Brett Molina, USA TODAY
