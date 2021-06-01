



Target allows customers to reenter the locker rooms, signaling a new return to pre-pandemic life. Starting Tuesday, Target’s changing rooms will reopen, “with the exception of a small number of dressing rooms used for vaccinations,” a spokesperson told FOX Business. However, employees will continue to “continue to disinfect and clean our stores frequently throughout the day, as we have done throughout the pandemic,” the spokesperson added. They will also have certain staff members “dedicated to high-level contact areas such as changing rooms”. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS However, Target isn’t the only company to adapt such policies, as more Americans are returning to stores after a year of looking into online shopping. Kohl CEO Michelle Gass told investors in May that the company recently reopened dressing rooms to “improve the shopping experience as more and more customers return to stores.” Gap Inc. also has a note on its website that its changing rooms have also reopened “unless local mandates prohibit it”. Likewise, Nordstrom dressing rooms are also open, although the company is closing some in order to maintain social distancing. “We also clean them between each use, and merchandise that has been tested or returned is put on hold for a period of time before being returned to the sales floor,” according to the company. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % TGT TARGET CORP. 227.46 +0.45 + 0.20% KSS KOHL’S CORP. 55.55 +0.07 + 0.13% JWN NORDSTROM 34.22 +0.71 + 2.12% GPS DIFFERENCE 32.78 -0.61 -1.83% GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE The relaxed rules come as a growing number of Americans continue to be vaccinated, which in some states has given them the green light to get rid of their masks. The CDC made it easier to wear masks for fully vaccinated people at the end of May, allowing them to stop wearing masks outside in crowds and in most indoor environments. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or moving away physically,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a White House briefing on May 13. . Pharmacies such as CVS to big box retailers like Costco and Target have changed their previous guidelines, allowing fully vaccinated customers to remove their masks, unless mandated nationally or locally. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

