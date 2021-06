Krispy Kreme announces IPO plans

Donut giant Krispy Kreme owned by European investment firm JAB Holding is considering selling shares to the public. The company has revealed its financial for the first time on Tuesday as it prepares for a public listing in the United States. The company’s sales rose 17 percent to $ 1.1 billion in its last fiscal year, from $ 959 million (not $ 959,000, as previously written here) the year before. Losses, however, nearly doubled from $ 34 million to $ 60 million as the company doubled its efforts to transform. This includes the $ 20 million it spent on consulting and advisory fees, staff transition costs, franchise buyouts and other initiatives. JAB acquired Krispy Kreme for around $ 1.35 billion in 2016, adding the donut seller to a portfolio of mainstream brands that now includes the Panera sandwich shop and the JDE Peets coffee chain. The company has since taken JDE Peets audience and lay the groundwork for doing the same with Panera. The IPO market has been widely opened to consumer brands like Oatly, the producer of dairy-free milk, and Honest Company, the online consumer products retailer. Digital brands like Warby Parker, the eyewear store, and AllBirds, Silicon Valley’s favorite shoe, are also considering deals.

But unlike many of these brands, Krispy Kreme is not a start-up. The 83-year-old company first went public in 2000 prior to its sale to JAB. It faces new health trends, as well as a restaurant environment that has changed dramatically over the past year, as restaurant giants have invested money in technology. to adapt to remote customer needs. Among the leaders was Dunkin Brands, which was acquired by Inspire Brands, Arbys’ parent company, for $ 11 billion last year. Krispy Kreme says this is not a restaurant but an affordable indulgence. The brand said in its IPO prospectus that its donuts are known worldwide for their freshness, taste and quality, and highlighted its ability to create big media events, like its donut giveaway to promote vaccination against. coronaviruses. The shares will trade on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol DNUT.

