Project44 supply chain analytics platform raises $ 202 million





Elevate your technology and enterprise data strategy to Transform 2021. Project44, a platform that gives shippers and logistics companies big data-based insight into their supply chain, has raised $ 202 million in a Series E funding round for a valuation of 1.2 billion dollars. Founded in 2014, Chicago-based Project44 integrates with a myriad of data sources, including telematics, electronic recording devices (ELDs) and even weather, to provide predictive tracking and estimation of weather. arrival time (ETA). The various data integrations allow Project44 customers such as Amazon, Nestlé, General Mills and Nordstrom to get a real-time picture of when their products are expected to arrive based on current conditions. However, ETAs are really just the tip of the iceberg. Project44 allows companies to track shipments in granular order or SKU level, which can help them better manage their inventory and reduce the risk of an item going out of stock. Elsewhere, Project44 enables monitoring of the condition and temperature of shipments that rely on specific conditions to prevent spoilage, for example, and it is also used for scans to discover exceptions before they occur, with information such as pickup and delivery delays, carrier benchmarking, etc. Predict the unpredictable the Blockade of the Suez Canal The debacle at the start of the year when a container ship got stuck after being diverted by a gust of wind is a good example of how events beyond the direct control of shippers and logistics companies can cause billions of dollars damage. These are the types of incidents that Project44 was designed to work around. Over the past year, Project44 has helped clients alleviate relentless volatility, bottlenecks and logistics failures, including the Suez Canal incident where clients relied on Project44 for visibility in time. reality on critical events and downstream supply chain disruptions, said Jason Duboe, Director of Growth at Project44. VentureBeat. Project44 had previously raised around $ 190 million, of which $ 100 million was announced less than six months ago, and with its latest Series E investment led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the company is well-funded to double its global growth as its clients seek new ways to expand internationally. Part of that effort will specifically target China, although other markets are on the company's radar, and it is also looking to bolster its machine learning intelligence to help automate workflows. Project44 has hit a major inflection point in the past six months, our organic and inorganic growth has accelerated as the visibility market matures, Duboe said. In addition, global expansion has become a priority for our clients, finding a partner who could help drive growth in Asia Pacific was essential. Our customers demand more data, more analytics and more advanced use cases. Our investment in machine learning and data science solutions will accelerate as we continue to unlock more insight and value. deep for our customers.

our newsletters

Closed thought leader content and discounted access to our popular events, such as Transform 2021 : Learn more

networking features, and more Become a member

