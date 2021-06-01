Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stock goes public on Nasdaq IPO





Start becoming optimistic about your waistline. Krispy Kreme revealed its intention to go public on Tuesday morning. The 83-year-old donut company, best known for its Original Glazed, has filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its proposed ticker symbol on the Nasdaq is DNUT The donut maker is owned by Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings, whose portfolio also includes Panera Bread, Keurig Dr Pepper, Coty and Einstein Bros. Bagels. According to the document, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company sold 1.3 billion donuts to 30 countries in fiscal 2020 and reported net revenues of $ 1.1 billion, the most large number of sales in its history. In fiscal 2019, net revenues exceeded $ 959 million and the prior year, nearly $ 796 million. “Our strategy is based on our belief that almost all consumers want the occasional indulgence and that when they indulge themselves, they want a high-quality, emotionally differentiated experience. We believe that this desire, especially one that is affordable to consumers, exists in good times and bad, ”Krispy Kreme wrote in her Form S-1. From fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2020, the compound annual growth rate of its net sales was 19.1%, the company added. It wouldn’t be the first time Krispy Kreme has gone public. That was in 2000. Then, five years later, he filed for Chapter 11. In 2016, JAB acquired the donut company for around $ 1.35 billion. Friday is National Donut Day. In May, JDE Peet’s, owned by JAB, better known as Peet’s Coffee, went public. It is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.







