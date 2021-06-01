Businesses Put Customer Experience Initiatives First, Rackspace Says





Elevate your technology and enterprise data strategy to Transform 2021. More than 94% of companies have some form of user experience initiative underway within their organization, according to a new survey from the multicloud provider Rackspace technology. Customer experience is overwhelmingly a strategic priority, ahead of IT security, strategy and compliance, and technology applications are a key driver, Rackspace said in a survey of 1,420 IT decision makers. More than half (55%) of survey respondents attribute to applications an improvement in the customer experience, while offering greater service availability (48%), security (45%), engagement with products and services (41%) and process improvement (39%)). Customer experience is a top priority, with just 6% of respondents having no customer experience strategy or initiative in place. When it comes to improving the customer experience, 55% of survey respondents gave credit to apps, such as those that can process customer data, simplify app submission, or deliver more immersive experiences. Apps can also provide mobile accessibility which tends to be a necessity. Technical knowledge in suite C Beyond customer experience, application modernization and future plans, respondents also answered questions about how they think their managers and leaders understand key technologies. The results revealed that while about half of CEOs (49%) and most CIOs and CTOs recognized the benefit of application modernization, awareness is much lower among other C-suite leaders, such as CFOs and COOs. While a large majority of respondents (88%) believe executives recognize the benefits of apps, this applied mostly to CEOs, CIOs, and CTOs, with a notable drop in the rest of the C-suite. According to the survey, around half of CEOs were particularly aware of the strategic importance of applications, alongside CIOs (55%) and CTOs (53%), but only 22% of CMOs, 23% of COOs, 34 % of CFOs, and 6% of CROs were aware of the benefits that applications provide to their business operations. But there are signs that awareness is growing: 90% of those surveyed said senior management understood the benefits of apps in their business better than just five years ago. The survey also highlighted some obstacles that organizations still face when it comes to adapting application technologies, including resistance to change, lack of buy-in to the digital transformation strategy, lack of expertise and lack of management support. Among those surveyed, the most frequently cited barriers were fear of negatively impacting the existing customer experience (28%), using existing IT systems (26%), and limited budgets (24%) . The global survey, conducted by Coleman Parers Research, included responses from IT decision makers at companies with an annual profit of $ 300 million in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Respondents covered sectors such as manufacturing, financial services, retail, public / government sector, and healthcare. VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to be a digital city place for technical decision-makers to gain knowledge about transformative technology and conduct transactions. Our site provides essential information on data technologies and strategies to guide you in running your organizations. We invite you to become a member of our community, to access: up-to-date information on the topics that interest you

