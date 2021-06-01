WisdomTree lists Bitcoin and Ether ETPs on Euronext

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – WisdomTree, an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and sponsor of exchange-traded products (“ETP”), has announced that its physically backed bitcoin and ether ETPs are listed on the Euronext stock exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam. WisdomTree Bitcoin (BTCW) and WisdomTree Ethereum (ETHW) each have a total expense ratio of 0.95% and are already listed on Germany’s Brse Xetra and SIX, the Swiss stock exchange.

BTCW and ETHW’s listings on the Euronext stock exchanges follow a series of new developments on the WisdomTrees digital asset platform. In April, ETHW launched on Brse Xetra and SIX. Also in April, BTCW is listed on Brse Xetra. WisdomTree offers the cheapest physical bitcoin and ether ETPs in Europe.

Jason Guthrie, Head of Digital Assets, Europe, WisdomTree, said: Listing on Euronext opens more access points for investors to easily allocate and trade both BTCW and ETHW. Since we launched our digital asset platform in 2019, we’ve seen a lot of development in the space. This milestone represents the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, the changing European regulatory landscape and the latest signal that digital assets are here to stay. The willingness of regulators and exchanges to list cryptocurrency ETPs lends additional credibility to this growing and popular asset class. This development will stimulate institutional investors, trading via Euronext, who were waiting for further signs of acceptance before making their first allocations to digital assets.

BTCW and ETHW offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-effective way to gain exposure to the most liquid and popular cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether. ETPs allow investors to access bitcoin and ether without the need to directly own cryptocurrencies, store private access keys, or interact in any way with the blockchain or the digital currency infrastructure. Investors also have access to institutional grade storage solutions without having to configure them themselves with a custodian.

To ensure the highest level of security, WisdomTree relies on regulated institutional-level digital currency custodians, Coinbase and Swissquote, which operate highly secure cold stores.

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe, WisdomTree, added: Our commitment to support investors in their journey to digital assets is reinforced by the listings of BTCW and ETHW on Euronext. We’ve built a top-notch digital asset platform, made up of the most investor-friendly bitcoin and ether ETPs. Our heritage provides a level of convenience and expertise that investors cannot get from other physically backed cryptocurrency ETP providers. This translates into a market leading product, from price to unmatched product structure.

WisdomTrees digital asset product line1 has over $ 235 million2 in assets under management.

Jonathan Steinberg, CEO of WisdomTree, concluded: We know that digital assets and blockchain are a priority for our customers and we want to help them understand and navigate the space. Accessibility has been a challenge for many investors, but as another important exchange facilitates access, opportunities continue to open up for investors and barriers to adoption diminish.

WisdomTrees digital asset ETPs (BTCW and ETHW) are passported into Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Product information

Listing Name TO GET Exchange Trade

Ccy Exchange

Coded RAY WisdomTree Bitcoin 0.95% Euronext

Amsterdam USD BTCW GB00BJYDH287 WisdomTree Bitcoin 0.95% Euronext

Paris EUR WBTC GB00BJYDH287 WisdomTree Ethereum 0.95% Euronext

Amsterdam USD ETHW GB00BJYDH394 WisdomTree Ethereum 0.95% Euronext

Paris EUR WETH GB00BJYDH394

Find out more: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/strategies/crypto-currency

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the United States and Europe (collectively, WisdomTree), is a sponsor and asset manager of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products ( ETP) headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering stocks, commodities, fixed income, leverage and reverse, currencies, cryptocurrencies and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $ 74.9 billion in assets under management worldwide.

WisdomTree is the trading name of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries around the world.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Communications issued in the European Economic Area (EEA): This document has been published and approved by WisdomTree Ireland Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Communications issued in jurisdictions outside the EEA: This document has been published and approved by WisdomTree UK Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom.

WisdomTree Ireland Limited and WisdomTree UK Limited are each referred to as WisdomTree (if applicable). Our conflict of interest policy and inventory are available upon request.

For professional customers only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Any historical performance included in this document may be based on previous testing. Back testing is the process of evaluating an investment strategy by applying it to historical data to simulate what the performance of such a strategy would have been. Back tested performance is purely hypothetical and is provided in this document for informational purposes only. Back-tested data does not represent actual performance and should not be construed as an indication of actual or future performance. The value of any investment can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. Any investment decision should be based on the information contained in the appropriate prospectus and after seeking independent investment, tax and legal advice. These products may not be available in your market or may not be suitable for you. The content of this document does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase a product or to make an investment.

An investment in exchange traded products (ETPs) depends on the performance of the underlying index, less costs, but it should not correspond precisely to that performance. ETPs involve many risks, including general market risks related to the relevant underlying index, credit risk on the provider of index swaps used in the ETP, currency risk, risk interest rates, inflationary risks, liquidity risks and legal and regulatory risks.

The information in this document is not, and should not be construed in any way, an advertisement or any other step in the pursuit of a public offering of shares in the United States or any province or territory thereof. ci, where none of the issuers or their products are authorized or registered for distribution and no prospectus of any of the issuers has been filed with a securities commission or regulatory authority. No material or information in this material may be transported, transmitted or distributed (directly or indirectly) in the United States. None of the issuers, or any security issued by them, has been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or the Investment Company Act of 1940 or qualified under applicable state securities laws. .

This document may contain independent market commentary prepared by WisdomTree based on publicly available information. While WisdomTree makes every effort to ensure the accuracy of the contents of this document, WisdomTree does not warrant or warrant its accuracy or correctness. The third party data providers used to obtain the information contained in this document make no warranties or representations of any kind regarding such data. When WisdomTree has expressed its own opinions regarding the product or market activity, those views may change. Neither WisdomTree, nor any affiliated company, nor any of their respective officers, directors, partners or employees accepts any liability of any kind for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this material or its contents.

This document may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our beliefs or current expectations regarding the performance of certain asset classes and / or sectors. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. WisdomTree strongly recommends that you do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The product described in this document is issued by WisdomTree Issuer X Limited (the Issuer). Investors should read the Issuer’s prospectus before investing and should refer to the section of the prospectus titled Risk Factors for further details on the risks associated with an investment in securities offered by the Issuer.

The securities issued by the Issuer are direct limited recourse obligations of the Issuer alone and are not obligations or guarantees by Swissquote Bank Ltd (Swissquote), Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC (Coinbase), any of their affiliates or any other person or their affiliates. Each of Swissquote and Coinbase disclaims all liability, whether tort, contractual or otherwise, that it may have with respect to this document or its content otherwise arising in connection with it.

The product discussed in this document is an unregulated ETP, approved to trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Switzerland and the Deutsche Brse Xetra in Germany. Cryptocurrencies are a high risk investment and may not be suitable for all types of investors. Potential investors should be aware that the price of the underlying assets by which the securities are guaranteed may exhibit higher volatility than other asset classes and that, therefore, the value of the securities may be extremely volatile. You need to ensure that the nature, complexity, and risks associated with cryptocurrencies are appropriate for your goals in light of your circumstances and financial circumstances.

1 Composed of WisdomTree Bitcoin and WisdomTree Ethereum

2 As of May 27, 2021