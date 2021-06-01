Business
OPEC + gives little as it sees the oil market tighten
OPEC + has left oil consumers in limbo, sticking to its plan of monthly production increases until July, but refusing to give clues on further measures until it is clearly proven that more crude is needed.
“The demand picture has shown clear signs of improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in some of his most optimistic comments since prices fell last year . But pressed to see if further increases in supply will be needed, he said: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
The wait-and-see approach indicates that OPEC + is likely to err on the side of caution, potentially responding too late if the energy market tightens quickly, as OPEC itself predicts. The risk to the wider economy is faster inflation as it recovers from the pandemic.
Hours before oil producers virtually rallied, the International Energy Agency warned of a looming gap between growing demand and stagnant supply in the second half of the year, putting upward pressure on markets. price.
“The growth in demand exceeds the gains in supply even taking into account the agreed production increases of OPEC + month by month,” said Ann-Louise Hittle, oil analyst at consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd.
The IEA, which advises Western countries on energy policy, predicts that global demand for oil will increase by about 5 million barrels per day – the equivalent of the output of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates – by end of the year.
As Brent crude surpassed $ 70 a barrel on Tuesday, OPEC + is now at the center of one of the most pressing debates in global markets: the threat of inflation. From the US Federal Reserve to the People’s Bank of China, central bankers are starting to sweat on rising prices, especially for commodities such assteel and lumber which later affect the cost of everyday goods. Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers were not to blame, with the oil having a “tiny” impact.
And yet, Western consumers are feeling it. In America, average retail gasoline prices hit a six-year high, topping $ 3 a gallon over Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the start of the summer driving season.
“This inflation problem is not going to go away,” said Bill Farren-Price, director of research firm Enverus and a veteran cartel observer. “If OPEC + is smart, it will start to worry about the risk of demand erosion as oil hits $ 70.”
For Prince Abdulaziz, however, the concern over inflation marks a welcome turnaround for the oil market. The veteran Saudi minister has spent the year leading an often unruly coalition of oil-producing countries that have dramatically cut production and only recently started ramping up production in response to higher demand and demand. price increase. Rather than high oil prices, OPEC + fought ultra-low prices for most of 2020 and early 2021. At one point last year, West Texas Intermediate negotiated negative territory, producers having to pay consumers.
Last year’s experience left deep scars on the coalition. And Saudi Arabia has reason to be cautious about the second half, with the outlook hinging on two hard-to-predict factors: the coronavirus and nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.
As demand for oil improves in the Americas and Europe, the reverse is happening in Asia, as the spread of new variants results in lockdowns from India to Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia.
“Covid-19 is a persistent and unpredictable enemy, and vicious mutations remain a threat,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said.
Atomic diplomacy
The nuclear talks, which diplomats said aimed for a deal by June, seem morecomplicated than expected. Iran and the United States will likely need more time to iron out their differences, with a deal possibly being delayed until August.
“They will wait and see what happens with Iran. If Iran is delayed and demand picks up as expected, then OPEC will have to bring back barrels, ”said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects.
Prince Abdulaziz is also probably waiting for the market to digest all the new oil that Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC + are adding. In May, the cartel added an additional 600,000 barrels per day. This month it will increase by another 700,000 barrels a day, and in July by almost 850,000 barrels more. The impact will only be felt later this summer.
But the wait-and-see approach presents a problem for consumers: Refiners unsure of OPEC’s next moves may rush into the spot market before prices rise further. And as prices rise, so will other refiners, creating a spiral. There are signs that investors are already expecting this to happen.
– With the help of Olga Tanas, Golnar Motevalli, Dina Khrennikova and Alex Longley
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]