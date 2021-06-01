OPEC + gives little as it sees the oil market tighten

OPEC + has left oil consumers in limbo, sticking to its plan of monthly production increases until July, but refusing to give clues on further measures until it is clearly proven that more crude is needed.

“The demand picture has shown clear signs of improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in some of his most optimistic comments since prices fell last year . But pressed to see if further increases in supply will be needed, he said: “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, said OPEC + ‘s decision to increase oil production in July “makes a lot of sense.”

The wait-and-see approach indicates that OPEC + is likely to err on the side of caution, potentially responding too late if the energy market tightens quickly, as OPEC itself predicts. The risk to the wider economy is faster inflation as it recovers from the pandemic.

Hours before oil producers virtually rallied, the International Energy Agency warned of a looming gap between growing demand and stagnant supply in the second half of the year, putting upward pressure on markets. price.

“The growth in demand exceeds the gains in supply even taking into account the agreed production increases of OPEC + month by month,” said Ann-Louise Hittle, oil analyst at consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

The IEA, which advises Western countries on energy policy, predicts that global demand for oil will increase by about 5 million barrels per day – the equivalent of the output of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates – by end of the year.

As Brent crude surpassed $ 70 a barrel on Tuesday, OPEC + is now at the center of one of the most pressing debates in global markets: the threat of inflation. From the US Federal Reserve to the People’s Bank of China, central bankers are starting to sweat on rising prices, especially for commodities such as steel and lumber which later affect the cost of everyday goods. Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers were not to blame, with the oil having a “tiny” impact.

And yet, Western consumers are feeling it. In America, average retail gasoline prices hit a six-year high, topping $ 3 a gallon over Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the start of the summer driving season.

“This inflation problem is not going to go away,” said Bill Farren-Price, director of research firm Enverus and a veteran cartel observer. “If OPEC + is smart, it will start to worry about the risk of demand erosion as oil hits $ 70.”

Quick draw OPEC sees oil stocks drop rapidly in the second half of 2021 Source: OPEC



For Prince Abdulaziz, however, the concern over inflation marks a welcome turnaround for the oil market. The veteran Saudi minister has spent the year leading an often unruly coalition of oil-producing countries that have dramatically cut production and only recently started ramping up production in response to higher demand and demand. price increase. Rather than high oil prices, OPEC + fought ultra-low prices for most of 2020 and early 2021. At one point last year, West Texas Intermediate negotiated negative territory, producers having to pay consumers.

Last year’s experience left deep scars on the coalition. And Saudi Arabia has reason to be cautious about the second half, with the outlook hinging on two hard-to-predict factors: the coronavirus and nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

As demand for oil improves in the Americas and Europe, the reverse is happening in Asia, as the spread of new variants results in lockdowns from India to Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia.

“Covid-19 is a persistent and unpredictable enemy, and vicious mutations remain a threat,” OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said.

Atomic diplomacy

The nuclear talks, which diplomats said aimed for a deal by June, seem more complicated than expected. Iran and the United States will likely need more time to iron out their differences, with a deal possibly being delayed until August.

“They will wait and see what happens with Iran. If Iran is delayed and demand picks up as expected, then OPEC will have to bring back barrels, ”said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects.

Prince Abdulaziz is also probably waiting for the market to digest all the new oil that Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC + are adding. In May, the cartel added an additional 600,000 barrels per day. This month it will increase by another 700,000 barrels a day, and in July by almost 850,000 barrels more. The impact will only be felt later this summer.

But the wait-and-see approach presents a problem for consumers: Refiners unsure of OPEC’s next moves may rush into the spot market before prices rise further. And as prices rise, so will other refiners, creating a spiral. There are signs that investors are already expecting this to happen.

– With the help of Olga Tanas, Golnar Motevalli, Dina Khrennikova and Alex Longley