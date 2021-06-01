Business
Zoom (ZM) Q1 2022 results
Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc., at the company’s IPO on the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on April 18, 2019.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Zoom released better than expected first quarter results on Tuesday, with sales growth of 191%. Shares rose 4% in extended trading after initially falling 5% on fears of an impending slowdown.
Here’s how the company did it:
- Earnings: $ 1.32 per share, adjusted, compared to 99 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Returned: $ 956.2 million, up from $ 906.0 million as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
Revenue for the quarter, which ended April 30, jumped from $ 328.2 million a year earlier, according to a declaration. In the previous quarter, revenue grew 369% as Zoom overtook the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, which drew millions of new users.
The company’s gross margin widened to 73.9% from 69.4% in the previous quarter, mainly due to optimization of public cloud resources, the company said. Zoom said its Zoom Phone product, including cloud-based phone services as well as video calling and other capabilities, had 1.5 million seats at the end of April, against 1 million in January.
Zoom said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $ 1.14 to $ 1.15 on revenue of $ 985 to $ 990 million in the fiscal second quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share and revenue of $ 931.8 million.
For the full year 2022, Zoom now sees between $ 4.56 and $ 4.61 in adjusted earnings per share and between $ 3.98 and $ 3.99 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for $ 3.76 billion in adjusted earnings per share and $ 3.8 billion in revenue.
Despite the after-hours move, Zoom’s shares have fallen around 3% since the start of 2021, while the S&P 500 Index is up nearly 12% over the same period.
During the quarter, Zoom announced enhancements to its Zoom Rooms offering for meeting venues, as well as a $ 100 million venture capital fund.
Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a Zoom call starting at 5 p.m. ET.
This is the latest news. Please come back for updates.
LOOK: Zoom COO Aparna Bawa on the hybrid work environment
