Mr. C Beverly Hills for sale for $ 77 million

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The Mr. C Beverly Hills Hotel will soon have a new owner. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, a Dallas-based real estate investment trust that owns several upscale hotels across the country, has agreed to acquire the 138-room hotel with five adjacent condominiums in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of West Los Angeles for $ 77 million.

Mr. C Beverly Hills, which opened in 2011, is the first of the Cipriani family of Mr. C hotels.

Acquisition comes as hotels begin to rebound from slowdown caused by coronavirus pandemic

Braemor plans to close the deal in July “This property fits perfectly into our strategy of owning [revenue per available room] luxury hotels and resorts and further diversify our portfolio, ”said Richard J. Stockton, President and CEO of Braemar in a press release. “We are delighted to announce our first acquisition in the midst of the industry’s current recovery cycle.” The acquisition comes as the hospitality industry tries to bounce back from closures and the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the year, the hospitality industry has seen record occupancy rates and declining average daily rates. According to to Smith Travel ResearchAt the end of April, hotel occupancy rates in the Beverly Hills / West Los Angeles submarket hovered around 43%, down 21% year-on-year. Hotel rates in the area are down nearly 29% to $ 252. Built in 1965, The Mr. C hotel at 1224 S. Beverwil Drive was formerly The Tower Beverly Hills hotel and Loews Beverly Hills Hotel. Real estate developers Bob and Alex Ghassemieh acquired the majority of the hotel in 2006. They remodeled the hotel with brothers Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani from the Cipriani family, renowned for owning restaurants, event spaces and hotels around the world. The hotel has been renamed Cipriani’s first Mr. C hotel in 2011. The Mr. C hotel chain has two other branches in New York and Coconut Grove, Florida. The contemporary-styled hotel has a variety of amenities, including a 4,500 square foot swimming pool, fitness center, restaurant, and indoor and outdoor event spaces. The acquisition also includes five newly built and fully furnished condominiums residences ranging from 2,000 to 3,400 square feet. The residences are currently rentals for extended stays, Braemar officials said. A spokeswoman for Hotel M. C did not return an email from Spectrum News for comment. Braemar is banking on the hotel’s performance before the pandemic. Before the pandemic, the hotel averaged 75% occupancy, a daily rate of $ 334, and revenue per available room of $ 251. The deal is expected to be finalized in July. Remington Hotels, a management company, will take over management of the hotel once the acquisition is complete.

