U.S. SEC chief to review Trump-era proxy rules, may draft replacement





Gary Gensler testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2013. REUTERS / Jose Luis Magana / File Photo

The chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday that the agency will review changes to shareholder voting rules adopted under the administration of former President Donald Trump, which have been criticized for having weakened the power of investors. Gary Gensler, appointed by US Democratic President Joe Biden, said the regulator would consider drafting a new proposal to oversee proxy advisers – companies that recommend investors how to vote in corporate elections and vote for certain asset managers. As proxy advisors have become more influential in recent years on hot corporate governance issues such as climate change, compensation and diversity, corporate lobbyists have pushed for better corporate oversight. In August 2019, the SEC issued guidelines requiring proxy voting companies to take more steps to disclose how they craft their recommendations to shareholders. The agency also outlined the steps companies should consider to ensure they actually vote the way investors say they are. In July 2020, the agency finalized restrictions on proxy advisers by requiring them to present their voting recommendations to public companies at the same time or before sending them to clients. The agency has also raised the bar for these companies by requiring them to inform their clients of SOEs’ responses to their advice. At the time, Democratic SEC Commissioner Allison Lee voted against the change on the grounds that it added “complexity and cost” to the proxy voting system, while investor advocates said the rules violated the freedom of expression of proxy societies. Consumer groups generally expected Democrats to deselect Trump-era changes to shareholder voting rights. In March, Democrats in the U.S. Senate introduced a resolution to repeal an SEC rule they said would make it harder for shareholders to put questions on corporate ballots. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos