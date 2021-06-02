Tesla files trademark, hinting at concept plans for Elon Musks restaurant – TechCrunch





Tesla recently filed a new trademark for its brand under foodservices, a sign the company may finally be gearing up to realize an idea that CEO Elon Musk and other company executives have been discussing publicly since at least 2017. The company has filed three new trademarks which will cover the following categories: “Food services, pop-up food services, self-service food services, take-out food services, according to the May 27 filing with the Office US Patents and Trademarks. it was the first reported by Electrek. The request is pending review and will be reviewed by a lawyer around August 27. You might be wondering how the restaurant industry fits into the world’s most influential luxury electric car business? Let’s go back to 2017, when then CTO JB Straubel said ata FSTEC Catering Technology Conference that the company could engage in catering. The idea was to turn electric vehicle charging stations into full-service convenience stores that also serve food. Tesla tried a scaled-down version of this idea by creating lounges like the one at its Kettleman City, CA Supercharger station. Tesla CEO Elon Musk then developed the idea of ​​a convenience store and launched a restaurant concept on Twitter. “I’m going to put an old school drive-in, roller-skating and rock restaurant in one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA.” I’m going to set up an old drive-in, roller skates, and rock restaurant at one of Tesla Supercharger’s new locations in Los Angeles. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) Jan. 7, 2018 A few months later, Tesla actually requested a restaurant and a supercharger station, but has been relatively silent on the potential business venture ever since. The company, which recently disbanded its communications team, did not respond to requests for more information about Tesla’s plan to open a restaurant charging station, or whether other restaurants could use the logo to create a similar business model. Tesla’s iconic “T” logo is featured on the USTPO app for use by restaurants. The company has also filed for a trademark application for the word “Tesla” itself, as well as a stylized version of the word. With this deposit, it looks like Tesla could take the necessary steps to move forward with Musk’s plans to create a Sonic-meets-fuel refueling station. This is not the first time that the restaurant industry and the auto industry have collided. The Michelin Guide, in which the loss or acquisition of a star can make or break a restaurant, was originally compiled in 1900 by the brothers André and Edouard Michelin who wanted to create a demand for automobiles, and therefore the tires that ‘they were making. So they created a comprehensive guide to restaurants and hotels, as well as mechanics and gas stations along the way, so people are encouraged to use their newfound mobility to explore their taste buds and the world. Tesla’s supercharger restaurant isn’t that revolutionary, but it invites creativity into the EV game by offering people another incentive structure to buy a new vehicle, even though that incentive only does look fashionable while enjoying the nostalgic glow of the past. And who knows, maybe the waiters will also serve burgers on electric roller skates.







