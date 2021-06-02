Uber and Lyft competitor dismantled non-taxation





A new ridesharing app that advertised lower prices than Uber and Lyft launched in New York over the weekend, but was forced to hike fares after admitting on Tuesday it did not charge tax sale to certain passengers. Co-op Ride, which touted itself as an ethical alternative to Uber and Lyft, said offering lower rates to some users by not charging sales tax was an honest mistake. The snafu comes a few days after the group received a favorable opinion New York Times article Friday. We are looking into this and have reached out to the tech vendor, co-founder Ken Lewis told The Post, adding that the co-op would pay any missed sales tax rather than hitting runners with surprise fees. We will investigate. On Tuesday afternoon, Co-op Ride offered a Post reporter using an iPhone a $ 29.14 ride from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to City Hall. The tariff included a charge of $ 0.77 for black cars and a congestion charge of $ 2.75, but not the required local and state sales tax of 8.875 percent. With taxes included, the ride would have cost around $ 31.72. Co-op Ride says it will allow drivers to work for it as well as Uber and Lyft. Educational pictures / Universal picture Still, Uber and Lyft charged $ 42.78 and $ 40.97, including tax, for the same ride, respectively, meaning Co-op Ride would have always been the cheapest option. The Co-op Ride app was created by New Jersey-based software company Limosys, although Lewis told the Post the co-op is also developing its own software with volunteers from Facebook, Google and other tech companies. The app is run by a group called Drivers Cooperative which was founded by Lewis, who is a former black car driver, as well as former Uber East Africa operations manager Alissa Orlando and social entrepreneur (iste) self-proclaimed Erik Forman. The group says it takes a smaller portion of fares than Uber or Lyft, resulting in higher pay for drivers and lower fares for passengers. And while Co-op ride wants to take market share from Uber and Lyft, its drivers are licensed to drive for any ridesharing service. Despite the tax issue, Co-op Ride says it may offer lower prices than Uber or Lyft. Getty Images Lewis said he was inspired to create the ridesharing service, which currently has around 2,500 drivers, after thousands of Uber drivers were left out of work during the pandemic and struggled to collect unemployment benefits . Uber and Lyft and the carpooling space have been very difficult for drivers, Lewis said. Our model will be driver-centric and we expect it to bring benefits. Co-op Ride did not charge sales tax on several other mail tested routes. At around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Co-op Ride offered a $ 51.15 ride from Times Square to JFK Airport, which would have cost $ 55.69 with sales tax included, far less than the 96.83 $ and $ 124.99 requested by Uber and Lyft respectively. The launch of Co-op Ride comes as salaries for Uber drivers have increased. Uber spokesman Harry Hartfield recently told the Post that New York’s median Uber driver is currently making $ 38 an hour as the driver shortage has driven wages up. Hartfield declined to comment on Co-op Ride. Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

