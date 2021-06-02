Connect with us

Business

The first American ship for the construction of offshore wind farms arrives in New England

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Among the challenges facing the country’s nascent offshore wind industry is the lack of a US-made turbine installation vessel. This is because of a century-old federal law requiring that goods shipped between U.S. ports be carried on ships built in the United States.

But that’s about to change. New England utility Eversource Energy and Danish energy company rsted on Tuesday announced that they have reached an agreement to charter the first U.S.-made turbine installation vessel for two adjacent wind farms the two companies are developing between Long Island. , NY, and Marthas Vineyard.

The $ 500 million vessel, built by a consortium led by Dominion Energy at a Texas shipyard, will allow Eversource and rsted to be the first wind farm developers to use a Jones Act qualified vessel to install offshore turbines. The ship, which can carry up to six turbines at a time, is expected to be ready by the end of 2023.

Joe Nolan, CEO of Eversources, said the ship, nicknamed the Charybdis after the sea monster in Greek mythology, will allow the crews of the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects to be much more efficient than if they were to use supply barges qualified to transport the components. between a port and a foreign-made installation vessel at the construction site.

This slower approach is how Eversource and rsted will build their considerably smaller South Fork project off Long Island because the new ship will not be completed on time. This is also how the work teams will build the Vineyard Wind project south of Marthas Vineyard. This development team still hopes to start working by the end of the year. (Also, this project uses New Bedford Harbor, and the Charybdis will be too wide to fit through the 150-foot shipping gate in the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier.)

Our competitors will be forced to use a supply barge, Nolan said. That’s why it is a game-changer for us.

After South Fork is completed by the end of 2023, Eversource and rsted plan to build Revolution, to provide power to Connecticut and Rhode Island, and then build Sunrise, to serve New York State. Together, the projects will generate approximately 1,600 megawatts of electricity, enough electricity for nearly one million homes. Eversource-rsted joint venture plans to base the 472-foot-long Charybdis in New London for the duration of the Revolution and Sunrise projects; the ship’s home port will be Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Up to 1,000 people will be employed at Keppel AmFELS, the shipbuilder, at the height of the construction process. Hundreds more will work on the two wind farms, with around 100 permanent positions expected in New London.

David Hardy, managing director of rsted North America, said the joint venture had been in talks with Dominion about a contract with the ship for a few years. Talks were well advanced when Dominion made a commitment last year to build it.

They get a lot of credit for pulling the trigger before they made a deal with us, but they did most of the deal with us, said Hardy, who is based at the rsteds office in Boston. From the start, they anticipated this contract. But now, with the confidence we have in the federal licensing process, we have been able to commit to the ship.

Jon Chesto can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @jonchesto.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: