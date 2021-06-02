The first American ship for the construction of offshore wind farms arrives in New England

The $ 500 million vessel, built by a consortium led by Dominion Energy at a Texas shipyard, will allow Eversource and rsted to be the first wind farm developers to use a Jones Act qualified vessel to install offshore turbines. The ship, which can carry up to six turbines at a time, is expected to be ready by the end of 2023.

But that’s about to change. New England utility Eversource Energy and Danish energy company rsted on Tuesday announced that they have reached an agreement to charter the first U.S.-made turbine installation vessel for two adjacent wind farms the two companies are developing between Long Island. , NY, and Marthas Vineyard.

Among the challenges facing the country’s nascent offshore wind industry is the lack of a US-made turbine installation vessel. This is because of a century-old federal law requiring that goods shipped between U.S. ports be carried on ships built in the United States.

Joe Nolan, CEO of Eversources, said the ship, nicknamed the Charybdis after the sea monster in Greek mythology, will allow the crews of the Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects to be much more efficient than if they were to use supply barges qualified to transport the components. between a port and a foreign-made installation vessel at the construction site.

This slower approach is how Eversource and rsted will build their considerably smaller South Fork project off Long Island because the new ship will not be completed on time. This is also how the work teams will build the Vineyard Wind project south of Marthas Vineyard. This development team still hopes to start working by the end of the year. (Also, this project uses New Bedford Harbor, and the Charybdis will be too wide to fit through the 150-foot shipping gate in the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier.)

Our competitors will be forced to use a supply barge, Nolan said. That’s why it is a game-changer for us.

After South Fork is completed by the end of 2023, Eversource and rsted plan to build Revolution, to provide power to Connecticut and Rhode Island, and then build Sunrise, to serve New York State. Together, the projects will generate approximately 1,600 megawatts of electricity, enough electricity for nearly one million homes. Eversource-rsted joint venture plans to base the 472-foot-long Charybdis in New London for the duration of the Revolution and Sunrise projects; the ship’s home port will be Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Up to 1,000 people will be employed at Keppel AmFELS, the shipbuilder, at the height of the construction process. Hundreds more will work on the two wind farms, with around 100 permanent positions expected in New London.

David Hardy, managing director of rsted North America, said the joint venture had been in talks with Dominion about a contract with the ship for a few years. Talks were well advanced when Dominion made a commitment last year to build it.

They get a lot of credit for pulling the trigger before they made a deal with us, but they did most of the deal with us, said Hardy, who is based at the rsteds office in Boston. From the start, they anticipated this contract. But now, with the confidence we have in the federal licensing process, we have been able to commit to the ship.

Jon Chesto can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @jonchesto.