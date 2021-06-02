SEC claims Teslas Elon Musk twice violated court order with his tweets





Last year, WASHINGTON securities regulators told TeslaInc. that chief executive Elon Musks’ use of Twitter twice violated a court-ordered policy requiring his tweets to be pre-approved by company attorneys, according to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal. Tesla TSLA,

-0.21%

and the Securities and Exchange Commission settled a enforcement action in 2018 alleging Musk had committed fraud by tweeting about a possible takeover of his company. Musk paid $ 20 million to settle this case Tesla also paid $ 20 million and agreed to have his public statements on social media overseen by Tesla’s attorneys. In correspondence sent to Tesla in 2019 and 2020, the SEC said that the tweets Musk wrote about Tesla’s solar roof production volumes and that its stock price did not receive the prior approval required by them. Tesla lawyers. The communications, which were previously unreported, highlight the continuing tension between the country’s leading business regulator and Musk, whopublicly mocked the SECeven after settling fraud claims with the agency. The SEC told Tesla in May 2020 that the company failed to enforce those procedures and controls despite Mr. Musk’s repeated violations. The letter, signed by a senior SEC official in his San Francisco office, added: Tesla has abdicated the duties imposed on him by the court order. The SEC quoted these two tweets: The feud appears to have ended in a stalemate with no further consequences for Tesla or Musk, the correspondence suggests. Tesla’s attorneys disputed the SEC’s claims about the tweets, and the SEC never went back to court to ask a judge to intervene. An extended version of this report appears on WSJ.com. Also popular on WSJ.com: From Tesla to GE, see how much CEOs earned in 2020. The Southwest is the new factory center of the Americas. Cranes everywhere.

