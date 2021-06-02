Archer strikes back at Wisk and finds the case unfounded | New





Air taxi developer Archer Aviation has counterattacked competitor Wisk Aero, asking a federal judge to award damages stemming from the Wisks April lawsuit. Archer also asked the judge to dismiss Wisks’ lawsuit, calling it completely without merit. This lawsuit is entirely without merit and was filed for an obvious and unacceptable purpose: to hamper the meteoric success and investment in Archer and its advanced aircraft design, said Palo Alto, Calif., Based Archer in court documents filed on June 1. Archer will hold Wisk accountable for his abuse of the legal system and anti-competitive and tortious conduct, he adds. Boeing-backed Wisk, based in Mountain View, Calif., Sued Archer on April 6 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Wisk claimed that Archer stole proprietary information and trade secrets, allowing Archer to advance his design of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Wisk alleged that his employees stole trade secrets before taking a job with Archer. He said that Archers’ eVTOL design appears to copy the same design developed by Wisk. Archer has now fought back. Wisk and his predecessors suffered from years of disorganization and failed design, as well as employee defections, according to Archers Countersuit. Wisk is now mistakenly attempting to arm the legal system to achieve through bad faith litigation what it cannot achieve through fair competition. In 2020, Archer released details of a four-passenger eVTOL that would have a range of 52 nm (96 km) and fly at 130 kt (240 km / h). From the images, the Archers aircraft is a high-wing design with 12 wing-mounted rotors and a V-tail. Archer announced in February its intention to become a publicly traded company by merging with an investment firm called Atlas Crest Investment. At the time, Archer said United Airlines made a commitment to purchase 200 of its eVTOLs. Archer insists he developed his design with a layout called 12-tilt-6 through a leading independent consultant eVTOL before any Wisk employees joined Archer. Archer hired this company, FlightHouse Engineering, in September 2019, he says. The developing 12-prop, two-passenger Wisks aircraft, called the Cora, has a range of 22 nm and can reach speeds of around 86 kt, according to the Wisks website. Wisk intends to launch a test program in New Zealand this year through which it aims to eventually perform eVTOL passenger flights. Asked for comment, Wisk insists that Archers’ counterclaim confirms the strength of his April 6 lawsuit and doesn’t change the case. It does not contain any substantive answer to the allegations that Archer hijacked more than 50 specific trade secrets from Wisk, which cover several components, systems and designs for the aircraft, Wisk said of the Archers depot. Archer cannot deny that thousands of files have been stolen from Wisk by current Archer employees, which contain confidential information particularly relevant to the design that Archer has touted.

