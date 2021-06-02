Re-listing of Weatherford Common Shares on NASDAQ





HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) (“Weatherford“or the” Company “) announced today that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (” NASDAQ “) has approved its request to re-list Weatherford common shares on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “WFRD”, from the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Girish saligram, President and CEO, said, “We are delighted to return fully to public markets on the Nasdaq Exchange as WFRD. We have great confidence in our operational position and our business profile to create sustainable profitability and believe that our re-enrollment will allow a broader base of investors the opportunity to participate in this value creation. We are incredibly proud of our heritage, which is built on a legacy of innovation and believe our best days are yet to come as we forge our way as a new one. Weatherford. “ About Weatherford Weatherford is a leading company in the field of wellbore and production solutions. Present in more than 75 countries, the company responds to the challenges of the energy sector through its global talent network of approximately 17,000 members and approximately 380 operating sites, including manufacturing, research and development facilities, service and training. Visit meteoford.com for more information or log on to LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or Youtube . Contacts For investors:

Mohammed topiwala

Weatherford Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

[email protected] For the media:

Kelley hughes

Director, Global Communications

+1 713-836-4193

[email protected] Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally identified by the words “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “budget”, “have the intention “,” strategy, “” plan “,” direction “,” may “,” should “,” could “,” will “,” would “,” will “,” continue “,” will probably result “and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are based on current beliefs of Weatherford management and are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those shown in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are predictions only and may differ materially from actual future events or results, including Weatherford ability to meet NASDAQ continuous listing standards; the price and price volatility of oil and natural gas; the extent or duration of business disruptions, demand for oil and gas, and declining commodity prices associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; the general global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; macroeconomic outlook for the oil and gas industry; and operational challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protection of the health and well-being of our employees, remote working arrangements, contract enforcement and supply chain disruptions; our ability to generate cash flow from operations to finance our operations; and achieving additional cost savings and operational efficiencies. Forward-looking statements are also affected by risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended. December 31, 2020, and those set forth from time to time in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. We assume no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by federal securities laws. SOURCE Weatherford International plc Related links http://www.weatherford.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos