Oil extends gains from 2018 high with optimistic Saudis on demand





Oil extended its gains after closing at its highest since October 2018, as OPEC + provided an optimistic assessment of the demand outlook and the prospect of an early return of Iranian barrels to the market weakened . New York futures rose 0.4%, while Brent climbed 0.5% after stabilizing above $ 70 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since 2019. The Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the demand “has been clear signs of improvement ”as the alliance ratified an increase in production for July. His Russian counterpart also spoke of the “gradual economic recovery”. The addition of additional market support was an indication that talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran have been delayed for the time being. An Iranian official said a deal is now expected to be finalized in August. Oil is up 40% this year as recovery from pandemic in the United States, China and parts of Europe improves prospects for fuel consumption, despite a resurgence of Covid-19 in countries like India. Global demand could rebound to levels seen before the outbreak a year from now, according to the International Energy Agency, signaling a faster return than its previous estimates. “Sentiment is clearly in favor of the recovery in demand that we are seeing in the US and Europe,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Group in Singapore. Demand for oil is expected to be around 98% of pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of this year, he added. Prices West Texas Intermediate for July rose 29 cents to $ 68.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10 a.m. Singapore time after jumping 2.1% in the previous session.

Brent for the August settlement climbed 36 cents to $ 70.61 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after gaining 1.3% on Tuesday. The market continues to strengthen in a bullish structure. Brent’s quick time interval was 40 cents in offset – where near-date prices are more expensive than more recent prices. This compares to 9 cents at the start of last week. See also: Major oil spreads show the most bullish sentiment in years: chart OPEC + ministers agreed on Tuesday to move forward with an 841,000 barrels per day increase in July after hikes in May and June, although the group gave no indication of future moves. supply. Caution should be exercised over the second half of the year, as the outlook depends on two factors that are difficult to predict: the Coronavirus and nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States Diplomats hoped to restore the nuclear deal before Iran’s June 18 presidential elections. A deal is expected to lead to a lifting of US sanctions and an increase in Iranian oil exports, although there are varying estimates on how much crude could come back to market. Other market news: Of From bustling US airports to growing gasoline demand, all signs of this final Memorial Day weekend reaffirm the oil market’s bet that Americans will be traveling in force this summer.

Chevron Corp. and major US oil companies have been granted an extension to maintain a limited presence in Venezuela despite US sanctions designed to starve the petrodollar regime.

