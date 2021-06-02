Nomad Royalty Company completes the acquisition of Caserones Royalty and announces the consolidation of its shares

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (“Nomadic“or the”Company“) (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of an indirect interest in a 0.28% net smelter return royalty on the Caserones producing mine in the Atacama region in Chile, as detailed in Nomad’s press release of May 13, 2021.

Nomad is also pleased to announce the consolidation of its ordinary shares on the basis of one post-consolidation ordinary share for ten pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding at the close of business on May 31, 2021. The shares are expected to begin trading on a consolidated basis on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTCQX market on Thursday June 3, 2021. The reverse stock split was approved by the shareholders of Nomad at the annual and extraordinary meeting held on May 10, 2021.

Consolidation of shares

Nomad shareholders will receive one post-consolidation ordinary share for every ten pre-consolidation shares held by them. No fractional shares will be issued following the consolidation. Fractions of interest will be rounded down to the next whole number of shares without any consideration payable thereon.

The consolidation affects all of the Company’s ordinary shares outstanding as of May 31, 2021. Consequently, the number of issued and outstanding shares will be reduced to 56,638,745 from 566,387,457, subject to the treatment of fractional shares. The percentage of participation of each shareholder in the Company and the proportional voting rights will remain unchanged, except for minor adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares. The new CUSIP number for post-consolidation shares is 65532M606 and the new ISIN number is CA65532M6062.

Shareholders who hold their shares in brokerage or “street name” accounts are not required to take any action to effect an exchange of their shares.

Shareholders of record will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company’s transfer agent. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates representing pre-consolidation shares for new certificates representing post-consolidation shares. Until their delivery, each share certificate representing pre-consolidation shares will represent the number of whole post-consolidation shares to which the holder is entitled by reason of the consolidation.

The Consolidation will have no effect on the number of issued and outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company, which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NSR.WT”. However, as a result of the consolidation, the number of shares that can be issued upon exercise of each warrant will be reduced and the exercise price increased, all in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust governing the warrants. Following the consolidation of shares, the exercise of ten warrants will be necessary to purchase a post-consolidation share, and the exercise price will be CA $ 17.10 per share. No fractional common share will be issued upon the exercise of warrants. The warrants will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under their current CUSIP number.

ABOUT NOMADE

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad has a portfolio of 15 royalty and flow assets, including 8 from mines currently in production. Nomad plans to develop and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional and short-term gold and silver streams and royalties. For more information, please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

500-1275 ave. of the Montreal Canadiens

Montreal (Quebec) H3B 0G4 nomadroyalty.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, that deal with events or developments that Nomad expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements which are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends to”. “,” Estimates “,” projects “,” potential “,” planned “and similar expressions, or that events or conditions” will “,” would “,” could “,” could “or” should “occur . Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the expected start time of trading in the consolidated common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the OTCQX market. Although Nomad believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the expectations and assumptions contained in such statements will prove to be correct. Nomad cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those of forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the consolidation of shares can negatively affect the market price of common shares; the start of trading of the Consolidated Common Shares on one or both TSX and OTCQX markets may be delayed; the liquidity and market price of the common shares and Nomad’s ability to raise capital could be adversely affected by the reverse stock split; Nomad’s capital requirements may exceed its current expectations; and other risk factors described in Nomad’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Form 40-F Annual Report, and other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed under Nomad’s profile on SEDAR at address www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, respectively. Nomad cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who rely on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Nomad assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

