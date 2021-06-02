Australia’s economy kicks in, recouping pandemic losses





Australia’s economy grew faster than economists expected in the first three months of the year, led by the private sector as businesses boosted investment and households dipped into their war chest in the event of a pandemic. Gross domestic product grew by 1.8% compared to the last quarter of 2020, when it increased by 3.2% revised, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday in Sydney. Economists had forecast a gain of 1.5% in the first quarter. Compared to a year earlier, the economy grew by 1.1% vs an estimated increase of 0.6%. Australia’s rapid rebound has been supported by its ability to limit outbreaks of Covid-19, thereby boosting consumer and business confidence. A massive fiscal and monetary injection strengthened the financial position of households and businesses during the lockdown, and consumers are spending and businesses are hiring. “Australia is in rare company here – only five other countries can boast a bigger economy now than before the pandemic,” said Kristian Kolding, partner at Deloitte Access Economics. “Maintaining this trajectory is now the task ahead – the lockdowns in Victoria are a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over.” Deloitte Noted that on average, the economies of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development are 2.7% smaller than they were before the pandemic. The UK is almost 9% smaller, the European Union is 5% smaller and the US has shrunk by 1%, he said. Still, a potential risk to the outlook is the slow rollout of a Covid vaccine. This was amplified by a new outbreak of the virus in Melbourne which has caused a lockdown in the country’s second largest city, and has now been extended for a week. “The recovery will not be completely solid until the pandemic is sustainably contained,” said Sarah Hunter, chief economist at BIS Oxford Economics. “This outcome depends on the continued deployment of the vaccine both nationally and globally.” Today’s GDP report also showed: Household spending rose 1.2%, adding 0.7 percentage point to GDP; while public consumption fell by 0.5%, reducing by 0.1 percentage point

Private investment grew 5.3%, adding 0.9 percentage points, and housing investment rose 6.4%, its third consecutive quarterly gain

Among the declines were non-residential construction, down 1.1% and 0.1 percentage point of GDP; net exports were reduced by 0.6 percentage point of GDP

The savings rate slipped to 11.6% in the first quarter, from 12.2% revised upwards in the fourth quarter of 2020 Australia’s still high savings rate suggests households are keeping a lot of firepower so that consumption continues to stimulate the expansion of the economy. Unemployment in Australia has fallen steadily as the recovery gained momentum, reaching 5.5% in April from a pandemic peak of 7.4%. Some pandemic supports have now been withdrawn, such as loan deferrals and the government JobKeeper wage subsidy that expired just before the end of the first quarter. Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy said in testimony Tuesday that partial data showed about 56,000 workers lost their jobs in the four weeks after JobKeeper’s conclusion on March 28. The Australian government and central bank have worked closely to support the economy during the pandemic. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg unveiled new stimulus measures in his May budget, teaming up with Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe in an attempt to push the economy to maximum employment and revive sluggish inflation. The RBA is due to decide next month to postpone its return target to a later date and whether or not to extend its quantitative easing program. The Australian dollar spoke in stride, trading little at 77.67 cents US at 12:38 pm Sydney. – With the help of Tomoko Sato (Updates with economist commentary in fourth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

