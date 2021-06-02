Global stocks break record as US stocks falter after manufacturing data

(Fix to remove superfluous words in the first paragraph)

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON: Global stocks hit both an intraday high and a record close on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest US economic data for signs of rebounding and rising inflation, while Wall’s major indices Street wavered before ending with little change.

Energy stocks were among the best performers during the session as the OPEC + alliance agreed to increase production in July and gave bullish forecasts. US crude futures reached their highest level in more than two years. The dollar ended up changing little, while treasuries, gold, and bitcoin slipped. Financial stocks thwarted the decline in health care.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.75% and the gauge of MSCI stocks around the world gained 0.32%.

Emerging market equities rose 1.06%. The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan closed 0.87% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.16%.

“The major stock indexes may have ended the day pretty much unchanged, but look no further than the energy and oil markets to prove that reopening trade is alive and well,” Elyse said. Ausenbaugh, Global Markets Strategist and JPMorgan Private Bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.86 points, or 0.13%, to 34,575.31, the S&P 500 lost 2.07 points, or 0.05%, to 4,202.04 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 12.26 points, or 0.09%, to 13,736.48.

Investors applauded signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with important data they hope to shed light on the economic recovery, analysts said.

US manufacturing activity picked up in May, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday, as its domestic factory activity index rose to 61.2 last month from 60.7 in April. The pent-up demand in a context of economic reopening increased orders, but unfinished work accumulated due to the shortage of raw materials and labor.

“Markets are letting macro data point the way with lower treasury prices and higher yields after strong numbers this morning,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina, adding that news of the oil supply was dwindling rapidly. , which will lead to higher oil prices, prompted traders.

“They interpret higher returns as a signal to sell technology holdings and buy cyclical companies in the energy, materials and financials sector,” Zaccarelli said.

New US jobs data on Friday should also give a firmer direction to the Fed’s short-term policy action.

OIL GAINS

Brent futures stabilized 93 cents, or 1.3%, at US $ 70.25 a barrel after hitting US $ 71 earlier in the session – its highest intraday price since March 8 . US crude finished at US $ 1.40, or 2.1%, higher in the United States. $ 67.72.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have agreed to stick to the current pace of gradual easing of supply restrictions until July. Meanwhile, Americans escaped the pandemic slump over this final three-day holiday weekend, soaring through the skies and onto the roads and raising hopes of a resumption in fuel demand in the United States.

“Memorial Day just brought the Transportation Security Administration’s busiest day since the start of the pandemic, and data from GasBuddy suggests we saw the highest demand for gasoline in the United States on Sunday since the start of the pandemic. summer 2019, ”added Ausenbaugh of JP Morgan Private Bank.

The main event this week is Friday’s US payroll data, with markets looking for a signal from the Federal Reserve on when it will start cutting its bond buying program. According to the median forecast, 650,000 jobs were added in May, but the outcome is uncertain following an unexpected gain of 266,000 in April. Although inflation data in the United States last week exceeded estimates, another big setback on the jobs front would delay the outlook for slowing stimulus measures, analysts said. As traders waited for clues as to the direction of the Fed, the dollar index rose 0.136%, as the euro fell 0.08% to $ 1.2215, while the yield on US government debt at 10 years fell 5/32 to 1.6096%, from 1.593%

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, lost 0.118 points, or 0.13%, to 89.913.

Global inflation concerns have pushed gold up 8% this month to sit comfortably above US $ 1,900.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, editing by Mark Heinrich, Alexander Smith and Marguerita Choy)