Business
Global stocks break record as US stocks falter after manufacturing data
(Fix to remove superfluous words in the first paragraph)
By Katanga Johnson
WASHINGTON: Global stocks hit both an intraday high and a record close on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest US economic data for signs of rebounding and rising inflation, while Wall’s major indices Street wavered before ending with little change.
Energy stocks were among the best performers during the session as the OPEC + alliance agreed to increase production in July and gave bullish forecasts. US crude futures reached their highest level in more than two years. The dollar ended up changing little, while treasuries, gold, and bitcoin slipped. Financial stocks thwarted the decline in health care.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.75% and the gauge of MSCI stocks around the world gained 0.32%.
Emerging market equities rose 1.06%. The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan closed 0.87% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.16%.
“The major stock indexes may have ended the day pretty much unchanged, but look no further than the energy and oil markets to prove that reopening trade is alive and well,” Elyse said. Ausenbaugh, Global Markets Strategist and JPMorgan Private Bank.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.86 points, or 0.13%, to 34,575.31, the S&P 500 lost 2.07 points, or 0.05%, to 4,202.04 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 12.26 points, or 0.09%, to 13,736.48.
Investors applauded signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with important data they hope to shed light on the economic recovery, analysts said.
US manufacturing activity picked up in May, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday, as its domestic factory activity index rose to 61.2 last month from 60.7 in April. The pent-up demand in a context of economic reopening increased orders, but unfinished work accumulated due to the shortage of raw materials and labor.
“Markets are letting macro data point the way with lower treasury prices and higher yields after strong numbers this morning,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina, adding that news of the oil supply was dwindling rapidly. , which will lead to higher oil prices, prompted traders.
“They interpret higher returns as a signal to sell technology holdings and buy cyclical companies in the energy, materials and financials sector,” Zaccarelli said.
New US jobs data on Friday should also give a firmer direction to the Fed’s short-term policy action.
OIL GAINS
Brent futures stabilized 93 cents, or 1.3%, at US $ 70.25 a barrel after hitting US $ 71 earlier in the session – its highest intraday price since March 8 . US crude finished at US $ 1.40, or 2.1%, higher in the United States. $ 67.72.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have agreed to stick to the current pace of gradual easing of supply restrictions until July. Meanwhile, Americans escaped the pandemic slump over this final three-day holiday weekend, soaring through the skies and onto the roads and raising hopes of a resumption in fuel demand in the United States.
“Memorial Day just brought the Transportation Security Administration’s busiest day since the start of the pandemic, and data from GasBuddy suggests we saw the highest demand for gasoline in the United States on Sunday since the start of the pandemic. summer 2019, ”added Ausenbaugh of JP Morgan Private Bank.
The main event this week is Friday’s US payroll data, with markets looking for a signal from the Federal Reserve on when it will start cutting its bond buying program. According to the median forecast, 650,000 jobs were added in May, but the outcome is uncertain following an unexpected gain of 266,000 in April. Although inflation data in the United States last week exceeded estimates, another big setback on the jobs front would delay the outlook for slowing stimulus measures, analysts said. As traders waited for clues as to the direction of the Fed, the dollar index rose 0.136%, as the euro fell 0.08% to $ 1.2215, while the yield on US government debt at 10 years fell 5/32 to 1.6096%, from 1.593%
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, lost 0.118 points, or 0.13%, to 89.913.
Global inflation concerns have pushed gold up 8% this month to sit comfortably above US $ 1,900.
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington, editing by Mark Heinrich, Alexander Smith and Marguerita Choy)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]