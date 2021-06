Here’s where to celebrate National Donut Day around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, me. This Friday is National Donut Day! Having started in Chicago in 1938, the Salvation Army’s holiday honors Donut Lassies. These women served frontline soldiers with coffee and donuts during World War I, according to The Salvation Army. Each year, National Donut Day is the first Friday in June. 2021 has already been a crazy year, so watch out for us if we’re celebrating a little too much (get it?). WASHTENAW DAIRY Having served Ann Arbor since 1934, Washtenaw Dairy offers a variety of classic corn and blue dusted donut flavors in addition to ice cream and other dairy products. This year you can order The Everything Donut with coconut, peanuts, sprinkles, and chocolate or vanilla frosting. Washtenaw Dairy is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends at 602 S. Ashley St. A d CHARCUTERIE AND DONUTS DIMOS A favorite of city dwellers, Dimos is synonymous with donuts in Tree Town. Originally established in 1973 as an Amy Joy Donuts franchise, the pasty destination sells various types of donuts, sandwiches, and breakfasts. Dimos is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Early risers can head to Dimos Deli and Donuts at 2030 W. Stadium Blvd. YOONS BAKERY Dating someone who doesn’t like donuts? Meet at Yoons Bakery. At the North Korean-style bakery, you can grab a twisted donut while grabbing another unique treat for a picky friend. We suggest the egg tart and the mammoth bread. Yoons bakery is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 2775 Plymouth Rd. A d DJ BAKERY Known for its donuts, Packard Street Bakery opened in April 2019. DJs craft classic flavored donuts that have gathered a loyal fan base in Washtenaw County. Visit DJs Bakery from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday according to its Facebook page. Bakery is at 3031, rue Packard. DOMS BAKERY Another city-dweller favorite, the no-frills Ypsilanti bakery is known for its donut drive-thru (yes, true donut drive-thru). A cash-only venue, Doms offers different kinds of cake donuts, filled donuts, raised donuts and other pastries. According to its Facebook page, it is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week. Dom Bakeries is at 1305 Washtenaw Rd., Ypsilanti. A d IT’S A GOOD COFFEE AND DONUTS DAY Created by the Ypsilanti couple, Amie Anderson and Jamie Krake, the donut delivery company is governed by the Michigans Cottage Food Act. It’s good coffee and donuts frequently changes its menu to include interesting combinations and fun themes. This week, you can order a dozen Pride donuts, hot chocolate mix and vegan donuts. Order for delivery here. Lily: Get donuts delivered with Its a Good Day Donuts

