Energy investment rebound will not fall short of net zero trajectory – IEA

International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol

Investment in energy is set to recover by nearly 10% in 2021 as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but spending will fall far short of urgent climate goals. More of the $ 1.9 trillion in investment is expected to move to electricity than ever before, with more than $ 820 billion earmarked for electricity – for the sixth year in a row it will exceed investment in oil and traditional gas. “The rebound in energy investment is a welcome sign, and I’m encouraged to see more of it heading towards renewables,” said Fatih Birol, head of the Paris-based watchdog, in an introduction to the annual report. World Energy Investment. “But much more resources need to be mobilized and channeled into clean energy technologies to put the world on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” Birol added, noting that investments in clean energy are expected to triple. by 2030. The IEA issued a warning to the energy industry last month, saying investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world is to reach net zero emissions by now the middle of the century. Read more His appeal garnered few general commitments, even from the club of developed countries which called for the zero carbon roadmap. Read more In last year’s report released in the midst of the pandemic, the IEA more clearly addressed the risk of underinvestment in oil, saying its sharp drop could reduce the expected supply by 9 million barrels per day. in 2025 and open a wide gap between supply and demand. . New investment in upstream oil and gas will increase by 10% but remain below pre-crisis levels, IEA said, spending by energy majors largely stable but higher among oil companies countries such as Qatar, where liquefied natural gas infrastructure is developing. Read more Newly approved coal-fired power plants are down four-fifths from five years ago, the agency added, but increased slightly in 2020, mostly led by China and other Asian countries. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

