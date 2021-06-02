Krispy Kreme’s IPO is expected later this month. What there is to know.

Donut company Krispy Kreme is planning a return to the stock market.
In a prospectus released on Tuesday, shares of Krispy Kreme will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DNUT. Companies must wait 15 days after making public the prospectus for an IPO before launching a roadshow. This means that Krispy Kreme will likely be listed later this month.
The offering would be the last consumer brand IPO to go to market this year.
Oatly Group
(ticker: OTLY), the plant-based food company, went public last month, raising $ 1.4 billion.
Honest Co
(HNST), the consumer goods company that sells products such as diapers, prenatal vitamins and hand sanitizers, also listed its shares in May, raising nearly $ 413 million.
Known for its frozen donuts, Krispy Kreme sold 1.3 billion donuts in 30 countries in fiscal 2020. The company sells its product, which it calls affordable indulgences, through a network of donut stores, partnerships with retailers, as well as an e-commerce and delivery company.
Krispy Kreme, however, is not profitable. Losses nearly doubled to $ 60.9 million for the fiscal year ended Jan. 3, from $ 34 million in losses in 2019. Revenue increased nearly 17% to $ 1.1 billion this year.
Krispy Kreme plans to use the proceeds of the offering to pay off part of its $ 1.2 billion debt.
The IPO represents Krispy Kremes’ second trip to the public stock markets. Vernon Rodolphe founded the company in 1937, when he started selling donuts to local grocery stores in Winston-Salem, NC Beatrice Foods acquired the company in 1976, about three years after Rudolph’s death. A group of franchisees bought the business in 1982, and the business went public in April 2000. The business was upset by accounting problems in 2005 and for years battled increased competition, healthier food trends and bankruptcy filings by several franchisees. (Krispy Kreme herself did not file for bankruptcy.)
In 2016, the European investment company JAB Holding has private Krispy Kreme in a $ 1.35 billion deal. Tuesday’s prospectus did not disclose how much of the company JAB will hold after the IPO. JAB the portfolio includes Pret a Manager and Panera Pain. A year ago, it was necessary
JDE Peets
(JDEP.Netherlands), owner of the Peets Coffee chain, public in a European IPO.
Charlotte, NC-based Krispy Kreme has filed a request to raise $ 100 million with the IPO. He did not disclose how many shares he would sell or their price range. This will come with future deposits. The $ 100 million is also seen as a placeholder that will likely change with more information.
The prospectus lists 19 investment banks that are working on the IPO. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the main underwriters.
Corrections and amplification
An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to the history of the Krispy Kremes company. Several franchisees filed for bankruptcy nearly two decades ago; Krispy Kreme himself didn’t.
