Amazon confirms Prime Day will run June 21-22, an earlier-than-usual start – TechCrunch

Amazon has confirmed that its annual sales event known as Prime Day will be held on Monday June 21 and Tuesday June 22. Bloomberg had previously reported the same dates, citing leaked documents. The annual mega sale usually took place in July, when the shopping season is going through its usual lull. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s Prime Day was delayed until October in most markets, including the United States.

Despite the changes, Amazon said small and medium businesses generated over $ 3.5 billion during the Prime Day event, Amazon said, up 60% from the previous year. However, he did not disclose his total Prime Day numbers.

This year, Amazon will kick off Prime Day earlier with a new promotion aimed at supporting small businesses. From June 7 until the start of Prime Day, when Prime members spend $ 10 on items sold by a participating small business, they will receive a $ 10 credit which they can then spend during the Prime event. Day.

This deal will run in select markets including the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan, and is the big promotion for small businesses in history. from Amazon, the company noted. More than 300,000 business partners participate.

Prime Day was originally designed as a way to get more Amazon buyers to convert to paid Amazon Prime subscribers by enticing them with deep discounts across all categories, including own consumer hardware devices. from Amazon, like the Echo smart speakers or Fire TV devices, which have consistently been the best. sellers.

This will be the case again, as Amazon promises savings and discounts on home, electronics, beauty, fashion, and Amazon devices. And it will further expand sales to other areas of Amazon’s business, like Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and others.

One of those offers is now live, as Prime members get a four-month free trial for its on-demand music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which offers up to 70 million songs. The company recently added support for lossless streaming as a free upgrade, following Apple’s decision to do the same for its own Music subscribers.

While Prime Day has been around since 2015, Amazon recently started using the event to put more emphasis on how it helps small businesses in light of increased regulatory scrutiny and antitrust investigations into its business practices. .

In addition to the Congressional hearings that saw the founder of Amazon and (soon oldCEO Jeff Bezos has been brought in to testify, DC Attorney General Karl Racine filed an antitrust complaint against Amazon last month, accusing the retailer of stifling competition by exerting control over third-party sellers. The lawsuit alleges that Amazon has set prices on its retail platform by prohibiting sellers from selling products cheaper elsewhere, thereby creating an artificially high floor price in the online retail market.

The company is also the subject of antitrust investigations abroad, including In the EU The retailer has been accused of harming small businesses by exploiting non-public data from its third-party sellers who use its marketplace to copy top-selling products and undermine its business partners.

This reality contrasts sharply with how Amazon presented itself at an upbeat press briefing, where it leveraged actress Kristen Bell’s sympathy factor (“The Good Place”) to promote the performances of the little girls. businesses on Amazon. During the event, she “interviewed” favorite vendors, like dog food vendor Pawstruck and artisanal self-care maker Live by Being, who had nothing but good things to say about it. collaboration with Amazon.

Bell, along with Karamo Brown and Mindy Kaling, will also be highlighting some of their favorite sellers on Amazon’s video shopping service, Amazon Live.

Amazon also gave a broader update on its small business sellers and related efforts. The retailer noted that last year it delivered more than 250 new tools and services to help its business partners reach 300 million customers globally.

“It’s pretty amazing to think that in the past year in the United States alone, our small and medium-sized trading partners have sold over 3.7 billion products, or over 7,200 products, every minute. “said Keri Cusick, Head of Small Business Empowerment at Amazon. , during a press briefing. “Overall, they average $ 200,000 in sales, compared to about $ 150,000, and over 27,000 US sellers have more than half a million dollars in sales,” she added. .

Amazon did not provide details on its upcoming Prime Day deals, but said it will host hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals from companies including Le Creuset, Tommy Hilfiger, Lego, Mattel and Black & Decker. .

Owners of Alexa devices can also purchase earlier, starting Friday, June 18, by asking “Alexa, what are my offers?” “

Prime Day will be available on Amazon.com or regional websites, on Amazon.com/espanol for Spanish speakers, and in physical Amazon retail stores.