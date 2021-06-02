Accenture acquires NellArmonia, Novetta





BENGALURU: Accenture, a global technology leader, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Paris-based technology consultancy NellArmonia to strengthen its position in the enterprise performance management (EPM) market, leveraging the cloud and data to help customers navigate digital transformation. NellArmonia complements Accentures ‘existing capabilities and will enhance its ability to meet clients’ analytical information needs to support end-to-end finance and business planning, Accenture said in a statement. Robust EPM capabilities that bring together data, technology and talent are essential to create a more dynamic, agile and actionable performance management process, ”said Olivier Girard, Head of Market Unit, Accenture France and Benelux. In another announcement, Accenture Federal Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accenture, said it has reached an agreement to acquire Novetta, an advanced analytics company serving US federal organizations in the fields of learning. automation, cyber and cloud engineering. Financial details of the two transactions were not disclosed. Novetta applies disruptive knowledge and technologies to transform the way defense, intelligence and law enforcement organizations can use data to better fulfill their missions and empower their people, ”Accenture said in a statement. Novetta’s 1,300 employees, which include software developers, data scientists and specialists in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber, cloud and information mining, will join Accenture Federal Services, which has more than 10,500 employees. Together, they will deliver the next generation of programs to change and improve the way the federal government works digitally and be more innovative, agile and secure. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



