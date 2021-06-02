Oil adds to gains on OPEC + supply discipline, demand outlook





SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously bring oil supplies back to markets in June and July while expecting a robust recovery of demand in the United States and China, the world’s two largest oil consumers. FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, US April 21, 2020. REUTERS / Drone Base US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.10%, to $ 67.79 at 05:00 GMT, extending a 2.1% gain after the Memorial Day holiday to the United States Monday. Prices hit their highest since October 2018. Brent crude futures soared 17 cents, or 0.24%, to $ 70.42 a barrel, after rising 1.3% overnight, when it hit its highest level in March 8. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together called OPEC +, agreed on Tuesday to maintain their plan to gradually ease supply restrictions until July. Comments from Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salmans after the meeting boosted the market. He said he saw a strong recovery in demand in the United States and China and added that the pace of vaccine deployment can only lead to a further rebalancing of the global oil market. The market appears focused on a more constructive outlook for the end of the year, with OPEC + believing that the market will experience significant stock withdrawals between September and the end of the year, analysts said. ‘ING Economics in a note. Including Saudi Arabia’s additional cuts through July, the producer group will release 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June and 840,000 bpd in July, ING said. Market gains over the past two weeks have been limited by concerns about a possible lifting of oil sanctions on Iran, as talks to revive a nuclear deal progressed. However, the negotiations ran into a roadblock this week. Two Western diplomats and an Iranian official said talks would likely be suspended on Thursday, but it was not clear whether talks would resume before Iran’s June 18 presidential election. The return of Iranian barrels does not appear to be an imminent problem for the oil market, as the fifth round of nuclear talks in Vienna failed to produce a major diplomatic breakthrough, analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note. This should allow demand to catch up, some analysts said. The delay pushes back the threat of an additional 2 million barrels a day of oil (return to market) later in the year, as further economic growth is expected to cushion its impact, analysts from ANZ Research said in a report. note. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo also downplayed any potential market disruption, saying the group expects any return of Iranian exports to be orderly and transparently if and when a nuclear deal is struck. . Reporting by Shu Zhang in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman

