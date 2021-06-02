Business
Australia’s economy is 1.1% larger than at the start of the COVID pandemic, GDP data shows
Australia’s economy has rebounded from the COVID-related recession, with much better-than-expected growth of 1.1% in the past year.
Key points:
- GDP grew 1.8 percent in the March quarter, above economists’ expectations of 1.6 percent
- Australia’s economy is now 0.8% larger than its previous record, ahead of the bushfire crisis and pandemic
- Investments and spending by businesses and households contributed to the result
Just a few weeks ago, most economists were hoping Australia’s economy could return to what it was before the nationwide pandemic shutdowns from late March through May of last year.
But not only is Australia’s economic output larger than it was before the national lockdown, it has also recovered from the bushfires of the previous quarter and the early decline caused by the pandemic, and is 0.8% higher than its previous peak.
The experience of Melbourne florist Shane Sipolis in the first few months of the year is typical of the rebound, as people and businesses began to regain confidence in booking events.
“After weeks of normalcy, we started over and a lot of our marriages that had been delayed the year before started to really pick up,” he said.
With the events sector catching up, it was even busier than before the pandemic.
“We even had a weekend where we had to try to do eight weddings,” he said.
Australia is rolling out roses that smell of COVID
Deloitte Access Economics said there were only five other countries that could boast a larger economy than before COVID-19.
The annual result was fueled by a much better-than-expected expansion of 1.8% in the three months ending in March, when most economists expected 1.6%.
Even that forecast had been significantly revised upwards, as recent ABS data that directly feeds into the GDP figure was well above expectations.
The private sector takes over from the public
Analysts also welcome the main drivers of growth, split between private investment (which added 0.9 percentage point to the quarterly result) and household consumption (which added 0.7 percentage point).
Deloitte Access Economics partner Kristian Kolding said GDP figures showed Australia’s recovery was becoming more widespread.
“Families are spending locally and businesses continue to invest, making the most of record interest rates and tax breaks,” he observed.
“Meanwhile, government stimulus is becoming a much weaker engine of growth than it was last year.
The ABS said private investment was driven both by company purchases of machinery and equipment, up 11.6%, the strongest result since December 2009, and by investment in housing, up 6.4%.
In turn, these two areas have been supported by government grants, the Temporary Business Investment Charging and the HomeBuilder program.
Commonwealth Bank economist Kristina Clifton said a return to more normal levels of “outflows” has led to the rise in consumer spending.
“The recovery in service spending continued during the quarter,” she noted.
“There was an increase in domestic tourism as the borders remained widely open during the first quarter. Transportation services also increased, increasing 8.8 percent.”
But as people started to go out more, they cut back on their groceries.
“Spending on goods fell 0.5% in the quarter, due to the drop in food (1.4%) and alcoholic products (3.9%) while spending on eating and drinking at the exterior of the house were lifted as restrictions relaxed. “
National threat of ‘second wave’ of COVID
However, most economists also warn that Australia cannot rest on its achievements so far.
CommSec Chief Economist Craig James has pointed out that the current Victoria lockdown, the effects of which will not show up in GDP data until the June quarter figures are released in September, is a warning that the economic recovery could be promptly canceled.
“The stimuli must remain in place until it is clear that a sustainable recovery has been achieved,” he wrote.
“Measures to suppress the virus must be strengthened. And vaccination rates must accelerate.
In Melbourne, Shane Sipolis just spent the weekend trying to resell flowers he had already bought for corporate events that were canceled.
But he found that there was a feeling of fatigue among people who had rallied around local businesses during previous shutdowns.
This meant that thousands of dollars worth of flowers ended up in the trash.
“We were all starting to sort of settle in and think that we could start to go back to sort of normal,” he said.
The federal government again indicated today that it has no plans to relaunch its JobKeeper wage subsidy program in response to state lockdowns.
Mr Sipolissaidhe is unlikely to hire more staff as long as COVID uncertainty persists, even to deal with busy times like weekends with the multiple marriages he experienced earlier this year.
“When we employ someone, we feel responsible for them and if everything changes at some point, it’s a pretty difficult position to occupy as well,” he added.
