Moderna plans COVID-19 vaccine dose mix with new deal with Lonza





Moderna is preparing to halve the dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, the US drug maker said on Wednesday, so that it can also be used to fight variants and inoculate children. It has reached an agreement with Swiss drug maker Lonza (LONN.S) which said that a new drug production line in Geleen, the Netherlands will have the capacity to manufacture ingredients for up to 300 million doses per year at 50 micrograms per dose. “We assume that from 2022 we will have a mix of dose levels in the market,” a Moderna spokeswoman said, following the announcement of Lonza’s new production. Moderna, which has studied lower-dose versions to help expand supplies of its vaccine, has so far delivered an approved dose of 100 micrograms. The drugmaker said the first recall data for a 50 microgram version showed it helped protect against emerging viral variants. Smaller doses can also be given to children who do not need a full dose. Read more Combined with a previous deal with Spain’s Rovi (ROVI.MC), Moderna’s pact with Lonza brings production from 50 micrograms in Europe to 600 million doses per year, with capacity expected to come online this year. MRNA injection from Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) has been approved for 12-15 year olds in Europe and the United States, and Moderna is aiming for approval for adolescents, as the data have shown that its injection has been shown to be safe and effective. . Read more Moderna aims to deliver up to 3 billion doses in 2022, up from 800 million to 1 billion doses this year, but did not specify the dosage. In addition to the planned Dutch production, Lonza has three production lines in Visp, Switzerland, where it is increasing its annual capacity to 300 million doses at 100 micrograms per dose. In April, he announced his intention to double the production of Visp by next year. Read more The Swiss drug maker also produces ingredients for Moderna in the United States. Sweden’s Recipharm (RCPHF.PK), Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) as well as ThermoFisher, which signed a deal with Moderna this week, also have a role to play in the shooting. Read more Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos