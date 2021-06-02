SEC says Elon Musk Tesla’s tweets violate settlement agreement, WSJ says

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Prize ceremony in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Last spring, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission berated Tesla and CEO Elon Musk for allegedly violating the terms of a revised 2019 settlement agreement, according to correspondence obtained and first reported by the The Wall Street Journal.

SEC officials pointed to a tweet from May 1, 2020, in which Musk said Tesla’s stock price was “too high”, causing market value to drop by more than $ 13 billion. of the company, according to the report. The SEC also highlighted Musk’s tweets from 2019, where he discussed solar roof production numbers without getting prior approvals, the Journal said.

While securities regulators monitored Musk’s use of Twitter amid the pandemic and confronted him with Tesla and Tesla by correspondence, they did not file a petition to force the execution of the settlement agreement.

Musk must have Tesla-related tweets containing important company information approved by a lawyer before posting them. A so-called “Twitter sitter” was part of a revised settlement agreement between the SEC, Musk and Tesla. The terms of the settlement also required Musk to relinquish, among other things, his role as chairman of Tesla’s board.

Securities regulators initially filed two separate complaints, one against Musk personally and the other against Tesla accusing them of committing securities fraud in 2018, after the CEO tweeted that he would privatize the company at $ 420 a share and had “secure funding” for the deal.

The infamous August 7, 2018 tweet sent Tesla shares soaring and triggered a period of volatility for the company and Musk. Over the next 16 months, Tesla’s stock hit a three-year low around $ 177 per share before skyrocketing and surpassing $ 420 in December 2019.

Tesla shares closed at $ 623.90 on Tuesday and were down slightly after hours.

Shareholder lawsuits against Tesla and Musk, including the case Gharrity v. Musk et al, also highlighted the CEO’s tweets, and said they caused financial harm to shareholders and the company.

