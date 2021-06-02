Business
SEC says Elon Musk Tesla’s tweets violate settlement agreement, WSJ says
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Prize ceremony in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Last spring, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission berated Tesla and CEO Elon Musk for allegedly violating the terms of a revised 2019 settlement agreement, according to correspondence obtained and first reported by the The Wall Street Journal.
SEC officials pointed to a tweet from May 1, 2020, in which Musk said Tesla’s stock price was “too high”, causing market value to drop by more than $ 13 billion. of the company, according to the report. The SEC also highlighted Musk’s tweets from 2019, where he discussed solar roof production numbers without getting prior approvals, the Journal said.
While securities regulators monitored Musk’s use of Twitter amid the pandemic and confronted him with Tesla and Tesla by correspondence, they did not file a petition to force the execution of the settlement agreement.
Musk must have Tesla-related tweets containing important company information approved by a lawyer before posting them. A so-called “Twitter sitter” was part of a revised settlement agreement between the SEC, Musk and Tesla. The terms of the settlement also required Musk to relinquish, among other things, his role as chairman of Tesla’s board.
Securities regulators initially filed two separate complaints, one against Musk personally and the other against Tesla accusing them of committing securities fraud in 2018, after the CEO tweeted that he would privatize the company at $ 420 a share and had “secure funding” for the deal.
The infamous August 7, 2018 tweet sent Tesla shares soaring and triggered a period of volatility for the company and Musk. Over the next 16 months, Tesla’s stock hit a three-year low around $ 177 per share before skyrocketing and surpassing $ 420 in December 2019.
Tesla shares closed at $ 623.90 on Tuesday and were down slightly after hours.
Shareholder lawsuits against Tesla and Musk, including the case Gharrity v. Musk et al, also highlighted the CEO’s tweets, and said they caused financial harm to shareholders and the company.
LOOK: Don’t count on Tesla’s dominance in electric vehicle space, traders suggest
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]