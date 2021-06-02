Big Oils’ green spending increase is not enough, IEA says





The oil and gas industry is expected to increase investment in clean energy this year, but that still won’t be enough to put the world on track to limit a dangerous rise in global temperatures. That’s the view of the International Energy Agency, which expects traditional fossil fuel companies to increase climate-friendly investments to at least 4% of their capital spending, down from just 1 % last year, according to a report released Wednesday. Explore dynamic updates of key earth data points The figure underscores both the rapid pace at which investment is moving towards low-carbon sources as well as the scale of the challenge. The IEA said earlier this year that the world must stop the development of new oil and gas fields as well as coal mines to limit the rise in global temperature. “Much more resources must be mobilized and channeled into clean energy technologies to put the world on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the IEA. “The rebound in energy investment is a welcome sign, and I am encouraged to see more investment going into renewables.” More than Overall, the IEA expects spending on power generation to increase by around 5% this year to a record high of over $ 820 billion globally. Renewable energy sources, including solar and wind power, will account for around 70% of the new capacity. Despite the pressure to reduce emissions, the IEA expects less than 45% of global investment in the sector to go towards clean energy. This includes spending on renewables, transmission infrastructure, nuclear power, batteries, carbon capture and energy efficiency. Investments in clean energy must more than triple this decade to maintain the possibility of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. As more pressure is put on private companies to limit their impact on the climate, state-owned companies will account for a larger proportion of investments in fossil fuels, the IEA said. Much of the change that is expected to drive global oil and gas companies’ investments in clean energy is driven by European companies that have been most pressed to cut emissions. – With the help of Akshat Rathi Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

